JD Vance's Halloween Costume Truly Won the Internet

Vice President JD Vance showed he’s got a sense of humor this Halloween—and a pretty good handle on the internet, too. While Democrats were probably workshopping their next “dark Brandon” meme in a D.C. focus group, Vance was busy winning the internet. The vice president poked fun at himself by leaning into a viral meme that’s been following him for months.

Advertisement

In a short TikTok video filmed at the Naval Observatory, Vance appears in a dark suit and red tie, topped off with a curly brown wig to complete the look.

Opening the door to trick-or-treaters, he flashes a grin and says, “Happy Halloween, kids … remember, say thank you!” As purple lights swirl around him and the “Twilight Zone” theme kicks in, Vance spins for the camera.

Fox News Digital has more:

The 41-year-old vice president’s video racked up more than 250,000 likes and 14 million views within hours, an extraordinary number for a political post, and drew thousands of comments across Instagram, X and Facebook. Vance first became the butt of the "fat JD with curly hair" meme after a tense White House exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February. Critics edited a photo of Vance with exaggerated features and wild hair, pairing it with captions like, "you didn’t say please" or "you didn’t say thank you." Rather than ignore the ridicule, Vance embraced it. Earlier this week, the White House X account joined the online fun, posting mock "costume package" images of political figures, including a "JD Vance Costume" that jokingly "does not include the fat JD curly hair." Vance’s own Halloween post essentially completed the gag by adding that missing piece himself.

Advertisement

If you need proof that the Trump White House truly runs circles around the old Beltway crowd online, look no further than JD Vance’s Halloween mic drop. This is how the Trump administration does digital politics—fast, funny, and way ahead of the establishment media that still thinks “going viral” means catching a cold. The comms team has made meme culture an actual governing tool, blending humor, AI, and lightning-speed engagement that leaves CNN’s social interns crying into their oat milk.

ICYMI: Two Judges Just Handed Democrats a Schumer Shutdown Lifeline

As of Saturday morning, Vance’s playful post had already cleared 29.9 million views on X. Not bad for a guy who just leaned into a joke and owned it. And somewhere out there, Joe Biden might’ve joined the fun—assuming his autopen didn’t get stage fright.

Democrats love to talk about being “relatable,” but they never seem to get the joke. While JD Vance can laugh at himself and turn a viral meme into a masterclass in online savvy, the left still treats humor as if it’s radioactive. Their idea of comedy is a late-night monologue scolding half the country for voting the wrong way. Every time a Republican manages to have a little fun, Democrats clutch their pearls and fire up another “fact check.” Vance’s Halloween post worked because it was natural, confident, and—most importantly—actually funny. That’s something today’s perpetually outraged Democrats wouldn’t recognize if it danced right up to their focus group in a curly brown wig.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!