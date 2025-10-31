Police Are Tired of Democrats' Terrible Spending Habits on Illegal Immigrants — And So Am I

There’s a battle still brewing within the United States… and I’m not quite sure why.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump moved forward with a program to remove violent illegal immigrants from within our country. Thus far, border czar and Tom Homan, alongside thousands of dedicated ICE agents, have been quite effective, arresting MS-13 gang members and other known criminals before they could do further harm.

But there’s a surprising amount of resistance against this program. Thousands feel that Trump is being a “bully” to these illegal immigrants, and making up all sorts of stories about how they don’t deserve arrest and need “protection” from his “king-like" behavior. It’s ridiculous.

The real opposition, however, lies in Democratic leaders, who are trying to use sanctuary rules to keep these violent immigrants safe from ICE. And, what’s worse, several are fighting their local police officers tooth and nail over it, forcing them to act against their law-abiding nature because…it suits them.

And if you need any further proof of this, check out this Fox News report. In it, the National Police Association makes note about Democratic-run cities and states that support illegal immigrants over their own police forces – and spend a ton of money in an effort to do so. They’re “tired” of it… and quite frankly, so am I.

Seeing these politicians spend billions – yes, billions – on providing sanctuary for these criminals instead of assisting their underfunded and underappreciated police forces is infuriating. In fact, New York City by itself is utterly ridiculous, spending more than $8.9 billion on these immigrants over the past couple of years. Imagine what that money could have done to help out police. Better mental health support. Greater hiring opportunities. Far better gear.

Illinois is close behind, spending just over $2.5 billion for illegal immigrant care over the past few years. This is mainly due to health care, which, again, could’ve been diverted to help officers in need.

And Mayor Brandon Johnson – who has been adamant in pushing back against the National Guard trying to keep his own city of Chicago safe – knows about all this. A Chicago resident explained this to him in December 2024, noting during a City Council meeting, "I got a great way what we can do with this budget. First, let's start with cutting off illegals getting free everything, free housing, free schooling, free food. Yeah, let's start with that. That'll save us a lot of money.”

A novel idea? Absolutely. But did Johnson act on it? Of course not. Gotta take care of those immigrants, after all.

National Police Association spokeswoman Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, speaking with Fox, made it clear that these officers are growing more and more tired of this kind of financial thinking. "It's very frustrating for law enforcement," she noted. "There are so many financial resources spent toward illegal aliens, as well as all the political capital that is being spent right now in Chicago in support of illegal aliens."

The worst part is what effect this is having on police forces. Thousands have left over the past few years because of said behavior, with Chicago losing over 1,000 officers alone over the past couple of years. And that’s forced the city into unnecessary budget cuts – making things worse for whoever’s left.

Smith added, "They are tired of supporting illegal aliens, and they are tired of hearing their politicians demonize law enforcement and ignore their needs. Our government system was not designed to be able to support millions of people from other countries, especially at a time when we have so many people who are citizens of the United States and are really in need of assistance."

I don’t know what’s worse. The fact that these Democratic politicians are refusing to budge when Trump is insisting he lend a hand in making their cities better, or the fact that they continue to push billions of dollars towards immigrants who aren’t even supposed to be here. I believe it’s a combination of the two, going against the very people that voted them into office and simply doing their own thing.

And as a result, their police officers – the ones that remain on duty – are getting tired. Honestly, so am I. They need to wake up and realize just what harm they’re doing. Because, one day, who knows, there might not be anyone left to serve them. And then who’s left? The violent immigrants they swore were “fine” people?

Let’s turn that funding over to someone who can truly make a difference with it. Before it’s too late.

