Breaking: ‘Intentional’ Explosion Rocks Harvard Med School

An explosion which was reportedly “intentional” occurred Saturday morning at Harvard Medical School.

The Harvard Crimson reported that a device exploded inside the Goldenson Building at Harvard’s Longwood medical campus on the morning of Nov. 1. The details came from a Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) message to affiliates of the university.

An overnight explosion at Harvard University's medical campus is under investigation. Police say two unidentified people fled the scene. https://t.co/k82ybAtMNv pic.twitter.com/R2kJQ2muVX — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 1, 2025

The explosion, The Harvard Crimson continued, happened on an area of the fourth floor of Goldenson. The building stands on the main quad of the Harvard Medical School.

An officer who responded shortly before 3 a.m. observed two individuals fleeing the building, according to the email sent by HUPD spokesperson Steven G. Catalano this afternoon. The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded to the incident and determined the explosion to be intentional.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) swept the Goldenson building after the incident and determined there were no additional devices there. Neither the police nor the school reported any injuries as a result of the explosion.

Catalano refused to add any further comment, The Harvard Crimson added. A BPD spokesperson also refused to provide a comment to the university paper.

HUPD is actively investigating the incident with local, state, and federal authorities. The FBI is on scene assisting HUPD, according to FBI spokesperson Kristen M. Setera.

There do not appear to be any public details on the two suspects who were seen fleeing the scene.

CBS News obtained an uninformative statement from an FBI spokesperson, who merely said, “We're assisting our partners at the Harvard University Police Department and we're going to decline further comment at this time. We'll refer to the Harvard University Police Department.”

The building where the explosion occurred is historic, according to CBS News:

According to Harvard University Planning and Design, the Goldenson Building was constructed in 1906. It is one of several Harvard buildings on the Boston campus surrounding the HMS Quad Lawn.

It is not clear exactly what type of device caused the explosion, or why it might have been planted in the spot where it went off. No further details will likely be released on the incident until and unless authorities can identify and arrest the two suspects.

