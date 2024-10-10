These Are the Last People Who Should Be Lecturing Anyone on 'Misinformation'

The woman who misinformed the public by saying she wasn't the border czar when she was and the man who misinformed voters that his son's laptop was Russian disinformation when he knew it wasn't have now taken their places behind the podium to lecture us on misinformation. You remember us: We're the ones who questioned masks, cell-changing shots, six-foot rules, closed schools, opening borders to criminals, and all those hookers, drugs, and trashed hotel rooms left in the odious wake of one Hunter Biden.

Comes now the president who shakes his tremulous, reproving forefinger at us and former President Trump for having a difference of opinion on how swell a job he's done on the Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton responses. "How dare you question my excellent job?" said the interior mind of Joe Biden, who immediately forgot what he was thinking about.

Biden told reporters in one of the rare pressers he's had in four years of his presidency that the criticism of his job was "reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people." So apparently Joe is getting some hate mail from people who are equally disturbed about the shoddy job he's done with the hurricane response.

Joe even had to embellish the "misinformation" about the $750 FEMA stipend adding "and no more" when Trump did not say that. Joe added it. Who's writing this guy's speeches, anyway? Get me re-write!

Biden claimed, "Former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies." But he offered no examples. Asking for the class: Isn't an "onslaught" more than one? Shouldn't you be required to share at least a couple of examples of this "onslaught of lies" since it's an "onslaught" and everything?

He said, "Assertions have been made that property is being confiscated. That’s simply not true." No, actually we think your misinformed misinformation claim is wrong. I can't find any record of the former president making that claim.

Wait, wait, wait. Read his words. He never said Trump said it. He said "assertions have been made" in hopes we'd tie Trump to the statement. For all we know, the assertion could have come from some guy with a squirrel gun hiding in the outhouse in Wilmington. Here's one thing we do know: he doesn't know.

And to put the cherry on the nose of this clown act, Biden "fact checked" Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's joke about how Democrats control the weather.

"Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather — we’re controlling the weather. It’s beyond ridiculous. It’s got to stop," slurred the butt of the joke.

NBC chimed in with this atta boy for the heroic president: "Biden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theory about controlling the weather."

He's so brave.

It's a climate catastrophe budget joke, fellas. And the joke's on you.

Then again, these are the same misinformers who contend Trump said the "nice people on both sides" when referring to racists and that he'd "be a dictator on day one," which was another joke about how Trump wanted energy independence. Good gawd, y'all.

Pausing for a question here: Do COVID shots eat away at Democrats' sense of humor?

Anyway, Joe's woke buddy, a man who's been hiding from the American people for years to avoid answering questions about his horrific job on homeland security at the border and the guy in charge of FEMA, Alejandro Mayorkas, was on the spot a few days ago to announce to American citizens that, alas, we don't have enough money for hurricane relief.

Here he is speaking his own words and everything.

The outgoing White House spokeslady, Karine Jean-Pierre, was asked about the complaint that Mayorkas said he had no more money. It seems he had no such complaint when spending more than billion dollars to give illegal aliens free hotel rooms, food, phones, and rides on Illegal Aliens Airlines.

She said that was misinformation. Which part, KJP?

Here are screen shots of FEMA press releases and a Politico story about FEMA, you know, spending lots of money on illegal aliens they allowed into the country.

The press tried to help KJP by running their stories pretending that Trump's opinions were misinformation.

The Associated Press ran a story entitled "Trump makes false claims about federal response as he campaigns in area ravaged by Hurricane Helene" and then gave no examples of what those "false claims" were. Don't you have to show your work in class anymore?

Kamala took to her phony two camera phone call production to make a TikTok about misinformation and how atrocious it was, but didn't explain what the misinformation was, the purpose of which is to convey the idea than anything Trump says is untrue. Got it.

This is the woman who said 18-to-24-yea-old voters are "stupid." She thinks they're dumb enough to fall for this codswallop. Who's zooming whom here, anyway?

Here's the point of the phony misinformation complaint. See if you can spot it.

Biden:

Let me repeat: No one should make the American people question whether their government will be make — to ensure that this disaster, when it strikes, they’re be there. We will, all of us.

Translation: anything that makes me look bad is misinformation.

We'll leave you with Fox News's Greg Gutfeld, whose snarky comment inspired the headline.

Please put your other examples of Biden misinformation in the comments section.