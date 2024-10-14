Trust Me, We Would NEVER Do That, Says Mayorkas to Disbelieving Americans

Alejandro Mayorkas, the impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary, wants you to know that he's vewy, vewy angwy that people would dare say that the reason he, Border Czar Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden, have opened the borders to a marauding horde of millions of illegal aliens is to import new Democrat voters.

That's just "disinformation," he said on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday morning, with just a tad too much-feigned disbelief in his voice.

Mayorkas told Margaret Brennan that these kinds of stories combined with the concerns over helping North Carolina hurricane victims vote this election have caused Americans to "lose confidence in the integrity of the election system, and we need people in positions of authority to actually communicate accurate information to the voting public."

Getting "accurate information" would be a refreshing change, wouldn't it?

But this was my favorite line from Mayorkas. Make sure you're not eating or drinking anything while you read on.

"The notion that we in law enforcement have sought to intentionally allow individuals to cross the border illegally for the purpose of voting is preposterous, and everyone should condemn that rhetoric," he solemnly told Brennan. "Everyone, regardless of party affiliation."

That's right. It's not his contemptible behavior that begs explanation, it's our daring to ask the question that's the problem.

Mayorkas says it's "preposterous" to suggest the Harris-Biden administration would "intentionally allow individuals to cross the border illegally."



They took 94 executive actions in their first 100 days to dismantle President Trump's border security — that's intentional. pic.twitter.com/Y23USDcYgG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024

This "doth protest too much, methinks" moment begs the question: What is the purpose of bringing in MS-13 gangsters, Venezuelan cartel members, military-age Chinese men, and Haitian cat-cookers, if not voting, then? Somebody should ask him. Brennan didn't.

Mayorkas has never said why he supports open borders except for woke "equity," which makes no sense. More recently, he's helped oversee Illegal Alien Airlines to get people inside the country. With an election on people's minds and the very real possibility of all those millions of "newcomers" being placed in strategic states, they would have a very real impact on the allocation of congressional districts, and therefore Electoral College votes, in the next census count. Crickets from Mayorkas and Brennan.

The very concerned Mayorkas, who poked his head out after the hurricanes to announce that FEMA doesn't have enough money to help hurricane victims and then when we quoted him called it misinformation, doesn't mention that Barack Obama's boy, David Axelrod, was first out of the gate to bring up voting concerns in North Carolina.

Anyone breaking the law to come into the country illegally might not have a problem with illegally voting. How many of those millions of people being handled by those well-paid NGOs at the border got registered to vote, anyway?

But the lawless Mayorkas announced in 2021 that law-breaking by non-citizens wouldn't be the focus of his time in office, he would spend his time enforcing the law against "domestic extremism."

Domestic extremists ask impertinent questions such as: why are you letting millions of strangers into the country without checking their ID? No, their real ID.

November, 2021. Mayorkas says that they have designated combatting "domestic extremism" a national priority for FEMA money.



While terrorists were crossing our border, Mayorkas was spending FEMA money on combatting white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/H0eeWxWPT9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 12, 2024

Mayorkas was asked to come on CBS and bash Republicans because Democrats are desperate and also to react to a new poll showing, and I'm not making this up, that "65% of Trump voters believe the Biden administration has tried to increase the number of migrant crossings at the southern border."

No way! Only 65%?

Many people believe there's always a political angle for these policy moves, and many believe it has to do with voting, ballots, Democrats, and elections. It's either that or the purpose is to ruin our country's culture.

It's a jump ball.

Election integrity is now a national security issue, and therefore complaints about it receive higher scrutiny under the censorship industrial complex's matrix for mis/dis/malinformation. There are people in prison right now for making memes about elections or questioning results.