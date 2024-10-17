Liberal Media Caught Astroturfing Reaction to Harris’ Fox News Interview

If you caught Kamala Harris’ interview with Bret Baier on Fox News Wednesday night, you saw the train wreck unfold in real-time. From the outset, her strategy was painfully obvious. She had rehearsed talking points on a range of topics, but instead of engaging, she tried to filibuster the already shortened interview. The goal? Run out the clock and leave Baier with as little time as possible to ask the tough questions she clearly wanted to avoid.

She often talked over him as he asked questions, as if she was worried she'd forget what she rehearsed. As Paula observed, Kamala shouted and whined her way through the interview.

It was bad.

Surely, the mainstream media would acknowledge how bad it was, right?

Nope.

"The powers to be will parrot and protect," General Mike Flynn predicted on X. "Today she’ll be described as fiery and we saw how tough she is and how Fox News is a right wing attack dog that Kamala beat back. Trust you’ll hear words to this effect throughout today and the next few."

Indeed, he was right.

"Harris spars with Bret Baier in fiery Fox News interview; Trump holds town hall in Miami," reported NBC News.

"Harris Vows to Be Different Than Biden in Fiery Fox Interview," was the key takeaway at Bloomberg.

"Fox News host Bret Baier criticised for interrupting Kamala Harris during fiery interview," reported The Independent.

"Fiery Harris vows break from Biden in testy Fox interview," read the headline at Channel News Asia.

"Harris interview on Fox gets testy — but also gives her a do-over," reported NPR.

"Kamala Harris spars with Fox News anchor in testy interview," reported CNN.

"Kamala Harris pledges break from Biden presidency in testy Fox News interview," read the headline at The Guardian.

The Associated Press headline was, "Harris’ interview with Fox News is marked by testy exchanges over immigration and more."

"Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview Opens With Testy Exchange and Interruptions From Host," insisted the Hollywood Reporter in its headline.

Did you notice a theme? The mainstream media sure does have a weird way of using the exact same language when it comes to reporting on political stories. How many stories described the interview as "fiery" and "testy"? I stopped counting, but a lot.

“Testy” is this week’s “sharp as a tack” https://t.co/DoQgTOxKRN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

It just so obviously is!



Don’t let your friends & family be fooled by legacy media propaganda, send them links to the truth on 𝕏. https://t.co/takaIKOU3n — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

When Harris agreed to an interview on Fox News’ "Special Report" with Bret Baier, it was an obvious sign that the campaign knew it was in trouble. So, it's hardly shocking that the mainstream media, desperate to turn the train wreck interview into a net positive for her, all used the same language to describe it. Other articles desperately pushed the narrative of Kamala dominating Bret Baier or reporting on "criticisms" of Baier's performance.

You know, if the media is going to write reports based on campaign press releases and talking points, they should really try harder to be unique, because when they use the same words and push the exact same narrative, it's obvious what is really going on.