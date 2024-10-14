Now We Know That Kamala Harris Believes She’s Losing

On Sunday, PJ Media's Scott Pinsker said that there would be a surefire way of telling that Kamala Harris legitimately thinks she's losing the election.

"As long as Kamala Harris believes she’s winning, she’s not going to take any risks. No big gambles, no bold moves," he wrote. He noted several signs of genuine panic from her campaign, and number one was that "Kamala Harris will suddenly open up and do a ton of interviews — including hostile interviews."

Lo and behold, on Monday, Fox News announced that Harris will do a sit-down interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down with Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier for an interview on Wednesday in Pennsylvania. It will be Harris’ first formal interview ever on Fox News. It will air on the October 16 edition of Baier’s "Special Report" at 6 p.m. ET. Baier will anchor "Special Report" from the battleground state of Pennsylvania that evening. Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joined "Fox News Sunday" for the second straight week on Sunday as the Democratic ticket has amped up media appearances in recent weeks. "Special Report" is regularly among the most-watched programs in cable news, and the popular Common Ground segment featuring political leaders from across the aisle discussing the issues of the day with the goal of finding middle ground has been a hit this election cycle.

Harris has already been increasing the number of interviews she's been having, but they've all been on friendly territory. She's appeared on CNN, MSNBC, "The View", "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", Howard Stern's radio show, "60 Minutes," and a sex podcast called "Call Her Daddy."

None of these interviews have accomplished what the Harris-Walz campaign has hoped for. I said last week that this strategy smacked of desperation, and it continues to. CNN’s Dana Bash admitted as much last week. She didn’t mince words but pointed out that Harris’s team knows these interviews weren't doing what they hoped.

“They’re not moving the needle,” Bash said.

“Exactly,” agreed CNN’s Jeff Zeleny.

“I mean, this is not me saying this, this is the Harris people privately saying we need to move the needle,” Bash added.

“It is stuck,” Zeleny agreed. “It is a stubborn race.”

Going on Fox News in the final weeks of a campaign where the polls are tightening is more than just a sign of desperation. It's panic. The campaign knows the interviews she's doing aren't helping her, and she needs to reach more voters because she is polling far behind where Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton were polling back in 2020 and 2016.

Chart update! With three weeks to go, Trump has the momentum, and Kamala has the panic. pic.twitter.com/QmFUBdDpFH — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 14, 2024

The Harris-Walz campaign knows that everything it has been doing so far isn't working, and at this point, even though Harris has been terrible during her friendly interviews, her campaign sees that it has nothing to lose at this point by having her go on Fox News. Go big or go home, I suppose.