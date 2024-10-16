New Devastating Ad About Kamala Runs in Battleground States

Earlier this month, Kamala Harris appeared on “The View” for yet another softball interview. During the show, co-host Sonny Hostin served up a golden opportunity for Harris to distance herself from Biden’s failures.

“As vice president, you worked closely with President Biden for almost four years. He was here on our show and he said there wasn’t a single thing that he did that you could not do. What do you think would be the biggest specific difference between your presidency and a Biden presidency?” Hostin asked.

This was the ideal setup for Harris to deliver a carefully crafted and rehearsed response, striking a delicate balance of showing independence from Biden without alienating the Democratic base. Instead, she completely fumbled.

“We’re two different people, but we have a lot of shared life experiences, for example, the way we feel about our family and parents and so on, but we’re also different people,” she replied, offering nothing of substance. “I will bring those sensibilities to how I lead.”

Hostin pressed further, asking if Harris would have done anything differently than Biden over the past four years. Again, Harris came up empty. “There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she said. “And I’ve been part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

They’ve had months to prepare for questions like this and ready some kind of response. Instead, as I wrote at the time, Kamala "handed Donald Trump yet another clip for a campaign ad."

Now, that ad is running in battleground states.

"A flood of illegals, skyrocketing prices, global chaos, and Kamala wouldn't change a thing," the narrator says in the ad before it cuts to a clip from Kamala's interview.

"Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?" Hostin says in the clip.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," replies Kamala.

"Nothing will change with Kamala," the narrator continues. "More weakness, more war, more welfare for illegals, and even more taxes. Only President Trump cut middle-class taxes, and only President Trump will do it again."

It was inevitable that the Trump campaign would use Kamala's interview on The View in a campaign. This ad is now running in battleground states. pic.twitter.com/j0IcmNi2Sm — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 16, 2024

Remember how, in the early days of Harris’s campaign, her public appearances were carefully orchestrated and tightly scripted? She quickly sought to position herself as "a new way forward," and polls show that voters want a new direction for the country. When Harris was finally shamed into doing actual interviews, she proved repeatedly that she isn't the “change” candidate she claimed to be in the script she read off her teleprompter. Despite ample opportunities to put meaningful distance from the unpopular Biden-Harris administration and herself, she couldn't do it.

Trump’s new ad drives this point home. The spot is clear and effective, highlighting how Harris’s own words—saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently—prove she’s not the change candidate voters are looking for.