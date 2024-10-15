Kamala's Plagiarism Scandal Just Got Worse

The accusations of plagiarism just got worse for Kamala Harris.

We previously reported that writer Christopher Rufo exposed how Kamala copied sections from Wikipedia in her 2009 book, "Smart on Crime."

Well, it turns out she also appropriated Martin Luther King Jr.'s words in the same book.

"She appears to rip-off Rev Dr Martin Luther King in an anecdote from her childhood during the civil rights movement," reports The Telegraph.

Kamala Harris has been accused of plagiarising Martin Luther King in the book that helped launch her political career. The US vice-president is accused of copying a more than a dozen sections of Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer. She appears to rip-off Rev Dr Martin Luther King in an anecdote from her childhood during the civil rights movement. The 59-year-old wrote: “My mother used to laugh when she told the story about a time I was fussing as a toddler: She leaned down to ask me, “Kamala, what’s wrong? What do you want?” and I wailed back, “Fweedom.” The story is very similar to one shared by the civil rights leader, as the New York Post and other outlets have previously noted. “I will never forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother,” King told Playboy magazine in 1965. “‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked at him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom’,”.

Kamala's plagiarizing of Dr. King is actually not limited to what she wrote in her book. She told the same fake story to Elle Magazine, on Oct. 6, 2020:

Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young. She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle. At some point, she fell from the stroller (few safety regulations existed for children’s equipment back then), and the adults, caught up in the rapture of protest, just kept on marching. By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset. “My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,” Harris says, “and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’”

Many mainstream media outlets have been reluctant to cover this scandal. Rufo's original report was outright dismissed by The New York Times, which went to absurd lengths to downplay the seriousness of the crime, citing an expert who called it an “innocent mistake.” Jonathan Bailey, a plagiarism expert, argued that the incident was a minor error, not intentional fraud, and accused Rufo of blowing it out of proportion.

Newsweek noted back in 2021 that the fake "Fweedom" story appeared in Kamala's book, though it refused to label it plagiarism. "From the evidence gathered since this accusation was made, it is clear that Harris' story bears similarity to King's, but that in itself does not warrant a plagiarism ruling," the magazine claimed. "In the interview, Harris states that the 'fweedom' quote was told to her by her mother."