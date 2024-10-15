Kamala's Plagiarism Scandal Explodes, and Her Publisher Knows Disaster Looms

Matt Margolis | 10:23 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Following in the footsteps of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden again, Kamala Harris finds herself embroiled in a plagiarism scandal.

Christopher Rufo has exposed damning evidence that Harris lifted passages from Wikipedia for her book, "Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer." It was originally released in 2009 but re-released in 2022.

Advertisement

This is a pretty big deal, and the mainstream media is desperate to downplay the accusations. As PJ Media's Robert Spencer reported Monday, the New York Times tried to flip the script and blast Kamala's critics for having the audacity to make this crime an issue. Instead, the paper embarrassed itself, trying to downplay the plagiarism by citing a friendly expert who claimed that it was merely an innocent mistake.

Recommended: Bill Clinton Throws Kamala Under the Bus Over Laken Riley’s Murder

“This amount of plagiarism amounts to an error and not an intent to defraud,” plagiarism export Jonathan Bailey told the paper. He then accused Rufo of taking a minor citation problem and trying to “make a big deal of it.”

Rufo disputes this attempt to downplay the accusations.

The liberal media was unable to bury the story, and the Harris-Walz campaign was forced to respond.

Advertisement

“Rightwing operatives are getting desperate as they see the bipartisan coalition of support Vice President Harris is building to win this election, as Trump retreats to a conservative echo chamber refusing to face questions about his lies," Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement. "This is a book that’s been out for 15 years, and the Vice President clearly cited sources and statistics in footnotes and endnotes throughout."

However, even CNN confirmed Rufo's reporting.

Make no mistake about it; this is a full-blown scandal now. And Kamala's publisher, Chronicle Books, is now in crisis mode. How do we know? They accidentally sent Rufo an internal communication indicating that all inquiries about Kamala's plagiarized book must go through the higher-ups in the company.

Advertisement

Remember, a plagiarism scandal thwarted Joe Biden's first presidential campaign in 1987. Barack Obama managed to survive his plagiarism scandal in 2008, but Kamala's plagiarism scandal has already managed to gain more traction than Obama's. One thing is for sure: in the final weeks of the campaign, this is the last thing Kamala needed.

And you can bet that Bret Baier will ask her about it when he interviews her this week.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The Idiot Doesn't Fall Far From the Moron — Kamala's a Plagiarist Too! Stephen Kruiser
The Tyranny of FEMA: Elon Musk Versus Biden-Harris Scott Pinsker
The Cringiest Political Ad in History Is the Mount Everest of Unintentional Comedy Rick Moran
Gauntlet Thrown, Challenge Accepted: NOW the Democrats Are Panicking Scott Pinsker
Surprising Early Voting Numbers Emerge in Key Swing States Matt Margolis
Media Rushes to Downplay Explosive Evidence of Kamala Harris’ Plagiarism Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
A Nervous MSNBC Resorts to Tried-and-True Voter-Shaming to Promote Kamala
Hacked Chinese Vacuum Robots Hurl Racial Invective at American Homeowners
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement