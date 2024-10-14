Bill Clinton Throws Kamala Under the Bus Over Laken Riley’s Murder

Former President Bill Clinton is out there campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, yet on Monday, he surprisingly threw Kamala under the bus over her immigration policies by citing the murder of Laken Riley. A Venezuelan illegal immigrant who never should have been in this country murdered Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing school student, in February.

Clinton mentioned Riley while stumping for Kamala in Georgia.

"You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn't you?" Clinton said. "They made an ad about about a young woman who'd been killed by an immigrant. That's right. Yeah. Well, if they'd all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn't have happened."

I know it's hard to believe he said this, but he did. It's really hard to overstate just how significant this is. He admitted that the Biden-Harris administration failed to vet illegal immigrants coming into this country. He admitted that Harris, the border czar, failed at her job and that Riley would likely be alive today had it not been for their lax immigration policies.

I've been saying for a while now that Joe Biden doesn't want Harris to be president. Maybe the Clintons don't either. Maybe Hillary doesn't want Harris to be the first woman president because it was supposed to be her back in 2016. I don't know; I'm just guessing here because it makes no sense why Bill Clinton would make such a statement while campaigning for Harris — donning a Harris-Walz camo hat too!

Bill Clinton says Laken Riley's death "probably wouldn't have happened" if Kamala did her job at the border, continues on to imply that we need illegal immigrants for cheap labor.



He was supposed to be campaigning FOR Kamala. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/k55Ee8rVH3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Something tells me we'll see this clip in a campaign ad soon. Honestly, it is still hard for me to believe he said it, and I wouldn't have believed it without seeing the video.

This development comes on the heels of the Border Patrol Union unanimously endorsing Donald Trump.

"If we allow border czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell," Border Patrol Union President Paul Perez said at Trump's campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz. on Sunday. "The untold millions of people unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries and every other crime will continue to put our country in peril."

On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) October 14, 2024

Polls have consistently shown that illegal immigration is a top concern for voters in 2024, and Harris has been desperately trying to flip the script and proclaim herself the candidate who is tough on border security. With the Border Patrol Union endorsing Trump and one of her campaign surrogates saying that Riley would likely be alive today if not for the Biden-Harris border policies, Kamala's hopes of flipping the script have ended fantastically.