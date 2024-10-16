BREAKING: Kamala Shouts, Whines, Cannot Answer Basic Questions in Fox Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris deigned to sit for an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier on Wednesday, embarrassing both herself and the United States.

She refused to answer basic questions about her own policies and the record of the Harris-Biden administration, repeatedly filibustered to avoid answering, and even shouted at one point. She was combative throughout, and it was blatantly obvious that her plan was to avoid answering substantive questions at all costs.

Asked about the Biden-Harris border policies, she blamed Donald Trump, as if she hasn't been vice president for the last four years. Baier asked her repeatedly if she would like to apologize to the families of young women killed by illegal immigrants that the Biden administration allowed into the country, but she deflected and pivoted to Trump.

Asked if she regretted terminating Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy, she pointed to her administration's failed immigration bill in defense of the Biden-Harris administration.

Asked about her previously stated position that transgender inmates should get taxpayer-funded transition surgery, she intoned, "I will follow the law," and then went on to claim falsely that Trump supported the policy. "You gotta take responsibility for what happens in your administration," she added. Fox panelist Dana Perino noted afterward that the Trump campaign will run that comment on a continuous loop in the coming days.

Baier asked: "There's a lot of people that look back at what you said in 2019 when you first ran for president, and there have been changes, and you've talked about some of them. When it comes to immigration, you supported allowing immigrants in the country illegally to apply for driver's licenses, to qualify for free tuition at universities, to be enrolled in free healthcare. Do you still support those things?"

"That was five years ago," she replied, "and I'm very clear that I will follow the law. I make that statement over and over again, and as vice president of the United States, that's exactly what I've done."

Saying "I'll follow the law" is not a policy position, but she did indeed repeat it "over and over again."

Baeir pointed out that her running mate, Tim Walz, supports those things.

"We are very clear, and I am very clear, as is Tim Walz, that we must support and enforce federal law."

Another non-answer.

She gave a bizarre answer when asked why "79% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track."

Baier said after the interview that he actually had no idea what she was talking about.

Baier asked when she first realized that Joe Biden was in mental decline. She again pivoted to Trump: "The people who know [Trump] best, including leaders of our national security community, have all spoken out, even people who worked for him in the Oval Office, worked with him in the Situation Room, and have said he's unfit and dangerous, and should never be president of the United States again, including his former vice president, which is why the job was open for him to choose another running mate. So that is a fact. That is a fact."

According to Baier, Kamala showed up 15 minutes late for the interview, reducing the previously agreed-upon length. He said he had many additional questions but could not get them in due to the nonstop filibustering.