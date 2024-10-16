Is It Time to Invest in Plywood?

Mystical movements often drive the world into chaotic clashes. In the Middle East, every day, you see the clash between Zionism and Pan-Arabism and its nationalist offshoots. The fallout from the collapse of the 600-year-old Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I has not yet run its full violent course.

In the United States, we have Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS, a manifestation of a deeper leftist mystical movement that has too often veered into violence, whether through assassination attempts or riots. ANTIFA is an obvious example of dedicated acolytes worshiping at the altar of violence.

In keeping with the evil tenets of Saul Alinsky’s book, "Rules For Radicals," you don’t debate your opponents. You personify them as the incarnation of evil and then demonize them relentlessly. When violence befalls public figures because of this stream of hate, or riots destroy billions in property, the mystic sees nothing. As that monster of the French Revolution, Maximilien Robespierre, said, “To punish the oppressors of humanity is clemency; to forgive them is cruelty.”

Has anything changed regarding TDS in four years? Have any eyes been opened to the dangers of this mystical violence on the left? Here is a quote after World War II from a displaced person in Central and Eastern Europe:

“I was living in a district where deportations were common; I held them in horror; also, for political reasons, I held the Soviets in horror. Yet the spiritual euphoria which for a few months the communist doctrine of the meaning of earthly life gave me, resulted in my seeing nothing more.”

How many are still blind to the consequences of political violence in our country today? How many have given up their blind faith in violence to solve the world’s problems? The school of experience is a hard one, and not everyone learns lessons quickly.

One of my various day jobs is helping manage properties across the United States and overseas. While I pray for peace, I also pray none of these properties in other countries get blown up in war! Insurance companies are not big on paying for that.

A recent insurance company alert was a good reminder for me not to hold the naive belief that political riots and attacks on property are only in faraway countries. Should Donald Trump be elected on Nov. 5, among other election outcomes around the world, the money boys at the insurance home offices are warning business owners to take precautions — be prepared!

Many of us have lived through riots and political violence during President Trump’s first administration and long before. One can only recall the Newark Riots of 1967 and elsewhere. Do these areas and cities come back strong? Is the burned-out neighborhood in Minneapolis prospering now? There was a riot on the day Trump was first inaugurated in Washington, D.C. It would be very sad to see the wheel of life cycle back to such violent insanity again.

Below is the introduction to the insurance company memo. Read it and prepare — or at least read it and weep. A peaceful or violent election will show what kind of nation we are becoming. Never has our national motto, “In God We Trust,” been more apropos. In the meantime, having plywood on hand might not hurt.

Safety First: Protecting Your Organization From Threats of Civil Unrest Election season, antiwar protests and other sources of social upheaval create understandable concerns about the possibility of civil unrest during protests and demonstrations. It only takes one protest to impact an organization’s operations, reputation and relationship with stakeholders, as well as cause injuries to people and property. The rising cost of civil unrest The financial risk associated with civil unrest, including strikes, riots, and other violent acts, is significant. Seven incidents of civil unrest in recent years resulted in economic and insured losses of approximately $13 billion. Global economic and societal conditions are also fueling civil unrest worldwide, with a reported 30,376 incidents in 2023 as compared to 29,535 in 2022, with new protests taking place in 83 countries. Evolving election-related threats are a concern as more than 60 countries hold elections this year. And about 70% of business leaders have expressed concern about the potential impact of civil unrest associated with political instability on their operations... Organizations must actively protect their people, properties, and their business operations from civil unrest by creating crisis response plans that are ready to implement at a moment’s notice.