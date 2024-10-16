As Antisemitism Skyrockets, Biden-Harris Regime Unveils New Initiative to Combat — You Guessed It

The FBI recently released its hate crime statistics for 2024, and they don’t paint a comforting picture for those who uncritically accept the left’s claims about the state of the nation and what is going on in it. The FBI’s data belies the increasingly common linkage of “antisemitism” with “Islamophobia,” as if, in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis, both Jews and Muslims were facing vigilante attacks on an equal basis. In reality, the increasingly common mention of “Islamophobia” in any discussion of “antisemitism” is just an attempt to soften the rage of Muslims in the United States over the expression of any concern about antisemitism. Ultimately, there should be zero incidents in both categories, but to equate them is a manifestation of a politically motivated myopia and deliberate distortion of reality.

Advertisement

And now for more politically motivated myopia and deliberate distortion of reality: as antisemitism skyrockets, the Biden-Harris regime has just announced a new initiative to fight against “Islamophobia.”

The White House on Monday released a “Fact Sheet” entitled “Biden-⁠Harris Administration Takes New Actions to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate.” It claims that “over the past year, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to take action to fight hatred and violence against Muslim and Arab communities. Members of these communities, including Palestinian Americans, have been murdered or wounded in hate-fueled attacks; shot and subjected to other assaults as they simply walked down streets; bullied at schools, including by having their religious head coverings ripped off; and denied jobs, harassed, or demoted at work merely because of their faith or ethnicity.” That sounds terrible indeed, but let’s look at the actual record.

One would get the impression from this regime “Fact Sheet” that Muslims are being victimized, brutalized, and discriminated against on a routine basis in the United States, but the FBI Crime Data Explorer paints a significantly different picture. There were, it says, 1,071 hate crimes in the past year that were classified as “Anti-Jewish.” This just edged out hate crimes that were “Anti-Black or African American” for the top spot on the hate crimes list; there were 1,068 of those.

After that, there is a steep drop-off. There were 374 “Anti-Gay (Male)” hate crimes, 296 “Anti-White” hate crimes, and so on. Finishing eighth in the hate crimes standings were “Anti-Islamic (Muslim)” hate crimes, which numbered only 140.

Advertisement

This means that antisemitic attacks are over seven times more frequent than anti-Muslim attacks. And remember, these numbers come from the corrupt and politicized FBI, which would love to show a spike in “Islamophobia” if it could. But it can’t.

Heedless of reality, however, the regime hastens to assure Muslims in the U.S. that they’re rushing to their aid: “For generations, Muslim and Arab Americans have contributed to the enrichment and prosperity of our nation through their public, military, and community service, in addition to many other invaluable contributions. And like all Americans, they are entitled to the promise and opportunities of our great nation.” Just for comparison’s sake, the last time the White House issued a “Fact Sheet” on what it was doing to combat antisemitism was over five months ago, on May 7, 2024.

Related: Kamala Is Running Hard for the Hate-America Vote

What we have here is yet another Biden-Harris regime inversion of reality. It’s not quite as large as insisting that everyone pretend that Rachel Levine is a woman, but it’s still massive. And the reason for it is quite clear. The Harris campaign needs Muslim votes, and in order to obtain them, it has to bestow on Muslims the left’s most coveted prize: victimhood status. If you’re a victim or even just claim to be a victim of racism and discrimination, you’re a hero for leftists, and you get everything that title implies: preferential treatment, influence, access, the overlooking of any faults or legal peccadillos, and much more.

Harris’ handlers, meanwhile, are assuming that Jewish Americans will once again vote on the basis of history and habit, choosing the candidate that is eager to betray Israel every chance she gets rather than opting for four more years for the most pro-Israel president in history, Bad Orange Man. Leftist Jewish voters don’t need White House lip service on combating antisemitism to keep them in line, and they aren’t in place to swing any states from the Trump to the Harris column. But with Muslims in the U.S., it’s another story. So expect to hear much more from the regime about “Islamophobia.”