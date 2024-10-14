Kamala Is Running Hard for the Hate-America Vote

“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” said Abraham Lincoln, quoting Jesus (Matthew 12:25) on the eve of the first American Civil War. Now, as the nation holds its breath and hopes that there won’t be a second, Kamala Harris has given us a reminder of just how deep the divisions in American society really are, and how dim the prospects are at this point that they will be healed.

Kamala Harris has not only vowed to get rid of Columbus Day itself, officially replacing it with its newly minted woke obverse, Indigenous Peoples’ Day; she has also spoken about Columbus’ discovery of America in wholly negative terms, as if all the Europeans brought to the New World was imperialism, disease, and destruction. Taken to their logical end point, Harris’ words would mean that the presence of people of European descent on the North American continent is wholly evil, and should be eradicated. This would also mean that the United States of America, the country she wants to lead, is a mistake.

It's not at all surprising that Harris would feel this way. This is mainstream thought on the left these days. But how long can this country last with so many people within it who hate it and think its very foundations are illegitimate? What will be the outcome of the presidency of a person who thinks that the country she leads is evil at its core? The left has been internationalist, socialist and America-Last for quite some time now, and there is no doubt that a Harris presidency would continue in that vein, but how many such presidencies can America actually stand?

Back in 2020, when Harris was running her first ill-fated presidential campaign, she was asked: “Would you support efforts on a federal level to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, and why does that matter so much?” Harris answered with an example of the sharp and insightful analysis for which she has become famous: “Sure. Sure. Yeah. And wh— And why it matters, is, um, to your very point. We have to remember history. And back — this question, I think, really, is connected to the last question about our morals. And our — and, our compass. And our goals. And our aspirations. We have to remember our history. Uncomfortable — to your point about truths — though it may make us.”

That was so much blather. Nothing makes leftists uncomfortable about discussing the evils of European settlement in the New World and the founding of the United States. They eat up such stuff, and the more luridly demonized the Europeans are, the better. In 2021, Harris went whole hog, saying:

It is an honor, of course, to be with you this week as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. As we speak truth about our nation's history. Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas. But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story. Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease. We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it, and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native peoples today.

Harris did not, of course, offer any balance to her remarks. She said nothing about the native peoples’ horrifying practice of human sacrifice, which the Europeans ended. She said nothing about their attacks on European settlers who had made it clear that they hoped to live in peace with them. She said nothing about how difficult it would be to find any piece of land that wasn’t “stolen” by conquest at one time or another, or about how the saintly “native peoples” fought each other tooth and nail for American land before the Europeans arrived. For Harris, what used to be called Columbus’ discovery of America was an unalloyed evil, something simply to be condemned.

The would-be president has not changed her views. On Monday, she posted a video on X showing her greeting a group of acceptably brown people, with the caption: “This Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I am thinking about the young Indigenous leaders I met in Arizona last week. I am counting on their leadership and looking forward to our partnership.”

It’s all designed to warm the hearts of those who believe the left’s propaganda about stolen land, and more: when she said that “we must…do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native peoples today,” that means that evil white Europeans who live on this stolen land are going to have to open their pocketbooks and show the “Indigenous leaders” some love — or else. The corollary of the left’s hatred of America is its hatred of those who have America great. For the sake of “social justice,” those people are going to have to be bled dry.