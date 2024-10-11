Harris Campaign Actually Accomplishes Something: It Gives Us 'The Gayest Political Ad of All Time'

Kamala Harris had a problem, and like the savvy political operator she is, she set out to solve it. In doing so, she has bestowed upon us an invaluable gift: the most cringeworthy political ad in the history of the known universe.

Advertisement

The genesis of this masterwork was simple: numerous polls showed that Donald Trump had a massive lead among men. That was understandable. Look at Trump and JD Vance, and then look at the weak half-men, men who think they’re women, and effeminate males that populate the Harris campaign. As Tim Pool remarked, “It's like Kamala has never met a man before.” Margot Cleveland, senior legal correspondent for The Federalist, had essentially the same observation: “Apparently, the only men those working for the Harris campaign know are Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz.” The comedic duo known as The Hodge Twins dubbed the ad “the gayest political ad of all time.”

Harris herself can’t be blamed. The ad carried a tiny-print disclaimer: “Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.” Nonetheless, the ad was produced in earnest by genuine Harris supporters. Charlie Spiering of the Daily Mail reported that “The 'Man Enough' ad is real, created by Jacob Reed, formerly of Funny or Die, and Jimmy Kimmel. It's not an official campaign ad, but it genuinely is trying to communicate to men why they should vote for Kamala Harris. Not a parody.”

Reed boasted that “in the last 24 hrs, it’s racked up half a million views on TikTok, been reposted by Crooked Media, and gotten a great write-up in Fast Company. I’ve felt validated by the response.” Well, that’s what’s important, now, isn’t it?

Reed appears not to have realized how silly and stupid the ad really is, and is even proud of the most cringeworthy aspects of it: “I think this resonates with people because it’s a view of masculinity we see in our lives but is rarely reflected in the media….With the rise of role models like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff on the national stage, I think the left is finally finding its footing on how to talk about masculinity — I think we’re overdue for a redefinition of what it means to be a man in America and I hope this campaign can start to shape that conversation.” Yeah, sure, that’s gonna happen.

Advertisement

The ad goes wrong right from the beginning. It starts with an array of odd-looking characters, each affirming, “I’m a man.” Well, just like the first rule of Fight Club is that you never talk about Fight Club, actual men don’t feel the need to go around announcing that they’re men all the time. It’s just obvious. In the weird world of Kamala Harris and Jacob Reed, however, one never knows: any one of the men in the ad could have instead said, “I’m a woman,” and no one involved would have batted an eye.

The ad goes downhill from there. They start ticking off things that apparently they think make them men, including “I’m man enough to cook my steak rare.” Actually, preferring steak cooked rare is generally considered a sign of effete refinement; Donald Trump was widely ridiculed years ago when he was man enough to order his steak well done, despite the fact that doing so would earn him even more scorn and derision from the leftist elites. The “men” in this Harris ad don’t have to worry about that.

Another one boasts that he is “man enough to deadlift five-hundred and braid the sh*t out of my daughter’s hair.” (The offending word is bleeped over in the ad.) It’s just too tempting to pass up: why was there sh*t in his daughter’s hair in the first place? We’ll never know, because the ad immediately cuts away to a portly fellow who challenges the viewer: “You think I’m afraid to rebuild a carburetor?” Well, no, sir, actually, the thought hadn’t occurred to me. But he goes on, as the camera dramatically moves in: “I eat carburetors for breakfast.” From the looks of him, he has mufflers for an appetizer and transmissions for dessert.

Advertisement

Related: This Could Turn Out to Be the Biden-Harris Regime’s Costliest Mistake Ever

Anyway, this mess is supposed to make men vote for Kamala Harris because, you see, these men all get around to affirming that as men, and remember, they’re men, they’re men, you know, they are not afraid of women. So the unspoken assumption is that men are voting for Trump because they are afraid of women, and this ad is an attempt to shame them out of that fear.

That’s right: not only is the ad the cringiest political ad in the history of the world. It is also an attempt to gain votes by insulting the people it’s courting. That’s the left for you: elitist, arrogant, and condescending to the last.