Harris Tells Man Yelling 'Jesus is Lord' He Is 'At the Wrong Rally'

Just when you thought Kamala Harris could not look more awful.

Yesterday, up in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Harris was at a campaign event doing the typical Democrat fearmongering about abortion if Le Bad Orange Man returns to the White House in November (which is looking less and less like an "if" and more like a "when").

Some guy in the crowd yells, "Jesus is Lord!" in response to what Harris said.

And what did Harris have to say about that?

"I think you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

Yeah. Charlie Kirk posted the footage:

Unbelievable!!



As Kamala is on stage fear mongering about abortion, someone shouts "Jesus is Lord!" To which she replies:



"Oh, I think you guys are at the wrong rally."



Christians are not welcome in Kamala's Democrat Party. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/aoJiRqnERK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2024





Everyone in the "crowd" was yukking it up and cheering for Harris's response. I normally live by Hanlon's Razor ("Never attribute to malice what can adequately be explained by stupidity"), but I cannot think of any feasible way that essentially saying, "You're not welcome here" in response to the phrase "Jesus is Lord" is anything other than intentional.

I am disinclined to say it was actively malicious or evil since Harris's response would likely be far more hostile. Still, it certainly reeks of contempt for the faith of millions of Americans in this country.

Then again, when have leftists not stuck their noses up at the deeply held values of conservatives?

The most overt display of this contempt in recent months was the opening ceremonies for the Olympics in Paris, which featured a bunch of glittery blobs vaguely resembling humans mocking the Last Supper and prompting outrage from Christians worldwide.

Less overt instances include multiple people, including an elderly woman named Eva Edl, who survived the Nazis and the Soviets, being jailed for peacefully protesting and praying outside of abortion "clinics" and facing far more punishment for doing it than the professional rioters of Antifa and Black Lives Matter burning down cities and beating people senseless for not agreeing with them.

And let's not forget the numerous cases of faithful Christians being told they cannot express their faith because it might hurt someone's feelings or engage in conscientious objections to whatever the left wants to force upon us this time.

In fact, this contempt for Christianity has gotten into the Armed Services, as I wrote in July about a brain-meltingly woke guidebook for the 552nd Air Control Wing, which discussed the phrase, "Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross":

For instance, sometimes squadron members will hang “Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross” posters in their offices. While this may seem like a benign display of Christian and patriotic values, the context of this statement is an expression in opposition to a specific form of anti-racist protest.

Remember this when you go to the polls in November or whenever early voting begins in your state.