Woke Air Force Guidebook Recommends Angela Davis, Says Using Word 'Savage' is Racist

The wokeification of our armed forces continues, and this time the Air Force has received its latest beating of DEI/CRT/ESG (or whatever it wants to call itself this time) into its system.

I found this bit of information while writing for my day job. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) revealed that a 27-page guidebook/memo that the 552nd Air Control Wing in Oklahoma put out was so insanely woke and filled with utter stupidity that you have to see it with your own eyes — or not. I'll do a breakdown for you to spare your brain cells.

First Lt. Isabelle Allen and Capt. Jacqueline Kingsley wrote the book, and its title page has the following subtitle:

ODS [Observations of Discrimination in the Squadron] is an anonymous reporting form that enables you to inform your command team of any microaggression or discrimination that you may face or witness in the squadron.

Oh goody, microaggressions! Who would have thought those were still a thing?

Anyway, the first couple of pages are some long-winded stuff about how to eliminate microaggressions, namely by saying that if some histrionic says that he or she experienced a "microaggression," the proper response isn't "suck it up; that guy might save your life in the field one day." Instead, you have to be affirming.

Okay, discrimination and harassment do exist, but this is the military. Not only are you expected to be resilient (why do you think drill instructors/sergeants are famously angry?), but trading banter within your unit is also practically a requirement.

But if you do want to eliminate "microaggressions" in the unit, you cannot "tokenize" people either. By that, they mean:

Singling out someone from a marginalized community during discussions on discrimination.

Asking a member of a marginalized community to do the emotional labor of correcting discriminatory language/behavior.

"As a member of [a marginalized group], please tell me your opinions on this issue (concerning said group).”

Asking someone from a marginalized group to educate others on discrimination they experience.

Which is it, people? How do you get rid of microaggressions without saying who is experiencing them or without the input of their "victims"? It just gets more brain-meltingly stupid from there.

You may have jokingly said something or someone is your "spirit animal." Apparently, that is offensive to Native Americans. Yet ironically, every Tribe/Nation has its own spiritual and religious beliefs, which may or may not include the concept of spirit animals.

In the words of DJ Khaled, "Congratulations, you played yourself."

Similarly, saying something or someone as "savage," which is often used in a more complimentary fashion nowadays, is also bad because "Using this word in everyday language erases the history of violence done to Indigenous peoples."

Guess someone should tell 21 Savage and other rappers, hip-hop artists, and singers who regularly use that word.

They also mention something about "gypsy," which does make a degree of sense when referring specifically to Romani people since it is indeed offensive in that regard, but how often do you hear that word in any other context than "wanderer" nowadays (or ever)?

Wait: it gets better, and by that, I mean worse. An actual piece of American military literature said, and I quote:

For instance, sometimes squadron members will hang “Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross” posters in their offices. While this may seem like a benign display of Christian and patriotic values, the context of this statement is an expression in opposition to a specific form of anti-racist protest.

Let me reiterate that for you: someone in an official military capacity for this country said that it is racist if you believe people should stand for the American national anthem as a member of the military. And that is just in the first eight pages.

Oh yeah: the authors actually, genuinely, unironically recommend communist agitator Angela Davis as a resource for "continued learning." And then they wonder why we're facing a recruiting crisis.