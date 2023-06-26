The Morning Briefing: Hmm...Maybe McConnell Shouldn't Have Kept Merrick Garland Off of the Supreme Court

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gerald’s repeated insistence that “dyspepsia is the torn ACL of competitive hot dog-eating” gave people great pause when considering further interaction with him.

OK, don’t get too hung up on the headline, I’m just spit balling here because Garland absolutely wears me out.

I know that it’s not the smartest move to keep writing about how I think that the chief law enforcement officer in the United States doesn’t seem to have much regard for, you know, the law, but I feel the need to continue to roll the dice and hope that I don’t get enrolled in a federal meals and housing program.

Since the beginning of 2021, I’ve written a few times that the country owes a debt of gratitude to Mitch McConnell for keeping Merrick Garland off of the Supreme Court of the United States. McConnell’s use of Senate procedural witchcraft (seriously, they have a cauldron) proved to be too much for His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama to deal with in his lame duck twilight.

Now, because of the souped-up Magical Mail-In Ballot Machines that the Democrats used in 2020, freedom-loving Americans are dealing with all of Garland’s Trump daddy issues.

If it seems like the Department of Justice has been focusing on disrupting the lives of people who have either supported Donald Trump in the past, or will support him in the future, it’s because that’s precisely what’s been happening. The targeting of generally law-abiding conservatives by the Garland DOJ has been relentless, unapologetic, and eerily Cold War. The wrong side of the Cold War.

Garland and the DOJ Biden Stasi have been very open about their goal of silencing political opposition and protecting President LOLEightyonemillion’s interests. After Garland’s DOJ did everything but give Hunter Biden a cocaine-covered binkie while coddling him during a federal investigation, even casual center-right consumers of the news have had enough. When Biden the Younger Sleazebag was given what even couldn’t be called a slap on the wrist last week, the integrity of the Justice Dept. was called into question by more than a few people.

Attorney General Garland wants you to be dutiful citizens of the police state and shut the hell up about that, comrades. This is from Robert:

With the sweetheart deal that Hunter Biden just got from federal prosecutors, Attorney General Merrick Garland has once again confirmed that he has taken the Justice Department, which was once the envy of the world for its indefatigable commitment to equal justice for all, and turned it into a squad of legal hit men for foes of the Biden regime and a legal laundromat for the regime’s members and cronies, most notably for the alleged president’s crackhead influence-peddling son. Garland himself, however, bristles if you believe your lying eyes on this matter. On Friday he complained that charges that his Justice Department was doling out frame jobs for dissidents and skates for friends of the regime was a threat to — that’s right! — our “democracy.”

“Threat to our democracy” is the Democrats’ 21st century version of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” It’s code for, “Anything conservatives do, especially if they’re pointing out what we’re doing.” They reflexively belch it out so frequently that they don’t realize they’ve rendered it meaningless to anyone but their brain-dead base.

Garland’s defense of the integrity of the Dept. of Justice under him is beyond laughable. He can do the fascist overlord “What we’re doing is best for you,” spiel all he wants but there are still enough of us who remember real America that it isn’t a successful sale.

Back to the headline. If the Dems get the Magical Mail-In Ballot Machines working at top speed and saddle us with another four years of a drooling idiot chief executive (Biden or Harris, same thing. It’s not going to be Gavin Newsom, kids.) and Garland sticks around, we may all find ourselves thinking that he would have done far less damage with the SCOTUS gig.

Biden Dons Feathered Headdress To Welcome Indian Prime Minister https://t.co/MKuYlQedy2 pic.twitter.com/lht17zXvxt — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 25, 2023

I’ve never seen any of these clips. This show was psychotic.

