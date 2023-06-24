Could a New Lawsuit Be the First Domino to Fall Against the Abusive Cult of Scientology?

For decades, the Church of Scientology has faced charges from outsiders and former members that it operates as a cult. Not only does it recruit new members in a cult-like fashion, but it also employs tactics designed to stifle dissent and silence the voices of those who leave Scientology.

All of these behaviors come from the top of the church. Founder L. Ron Hubbard baked many of these cultish policies into the new religion he created, but David Miscavige, the man who took over when Hubbard died, has turned these tactics into an evil art form.

I won’t go into the details of Miscavige’s rise to power — there are plenty of books, documentaries, podcasts, and TV series that tell the tale — but suffice it to say that Miscavige strongarmed his way into power, pushing many of Hubbard’s most trusted loyalists out of the way. And he has entrenched his power in multiple ways, even as people outside the church have looked for ways to bring him down.

Multiple accusations of physical and sexual abuse have dogged Scientology in general and Miscavige in particular for years. While abuse allegations are unfortunately all too common in many faiths and denominations, the charges made against Scientology are especially egregious. Stories abound of Miscavige personally beating and humiliating members of his inner circle, and the church’s secretive policies make it difficult for those who have been abused at any level to speak out and get justice.

But those walls may be coming down brick by brick. The conviction of Scientologist and actor Danny Masterson — despite the church’s attempts to influence the case — shows that prosecutors are far less scared of taking on Scientology than they used to be. A new lawsuit may also chip away at Scientology’s grip on its adherents.

“Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, and Gavin Potter, a top Scientology executive, are being sued for covering up child sexual assault,” reports journalist Yashar Ali. “Causes of action in the suit include sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.”

The suit involves an anonymous plaintiff who claims that Potter sexually abused her repeatedly in the ’90s. At the time, the plaintiff was 16 years old, and she was regularly giving Potter rides home from the Sea Organization, or “Sea Org,” the church arm where the elite worked.

“At no point, during any of the assaults in her vehicle, did Jane Doe consent to those acts, but she felt like she could not refuse because of Gavin Potter’s position in the Religious Technology Center, Church of Scientology International, Bridge Publications Incorporated, and Sea Org,” the suit alleges. “The first time Gavin Potter sexually assaulted Jane Doe, he leaned over in her car and kissed her on the mouth. At the time of the first encounter, Jane Doe had never had a boyfriend or done anything of a sexual nature with anyone.”

The suit goes on to explain in explicit detail how Potter treated “Jane Doe.” When the plaintiff told a co-worker what Potter was doing to her, he found out and gave “Jane Doe” a choice: marry him or spend five years doing back-breaking labor in the Rehabilitation Project Force (RPF). She chose the former, and she and Potter had a child together.

“Jane Doe successfully divorced Gavin Potter in 1997,” the suit continues. “After the divorce was finalized, the court awarded child support by Gavin Potter, which she was not permitted to waive. The Religious Technology Center, Church of Scientology International, and David Miscavige required Jane Doe to sign documents stating she would never seek to collect or enforce child support against Gavin Potter. The Religious Technology Center, Church of Scientology International, and David Miscavige’s involvement and enforcement of that agreement further confirms their support, authority, and ratification of Gavin Potter’s acts.”

The plaintiff seeks damages against Potter for sexual assault and against Potter, Miscavige, and several church organizations for negligence and fraud against her. Is this a smoking gun that could take Miscavige down? Honestly, probably not, but this could be the first in a series of dominoes that fall and dismantle the abusive cult that is Scientology. The more the truth is known, the more people will see what the Church of Scientology really is.