'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #77: The RFK Jr. Factor is Both Fascinating and Creepy

As we begin what promises to be one of the most wearisome presidential elections in the history of this once-great country, anything out of the ordinary can be a welcome relief. Something like, say, a Kennedy showing up to make the commie cabal that runs Joe Biden’s pudding brain panic.