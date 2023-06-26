Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #77: The RFK Jr. Factor is Both Fascinating and Creepy

By Stephen Kruiser 1:06 AM on June 26, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

As we begin what promises to be one of the most wearisome presidential elections in the history of this once-great country, anything out of the ordinary can be a welcome relief. Something like, say, a Kennedy showing up to make the commie cabal that runs Joe Biden’s pudding brain panic.

via GIPHY

There are a number of ways that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could make things weird in the coming  year, and not just for the Democrats. Yeah, it’s fun watching Sir Sniffsalot and his handlers wig out, but it’s important to remember that RFK Jr. is nearly as bat**** crazy and the guy he wants to depose.

Seriously, there are no good options on the other side of the aisle. They’re all clinical.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this won’t be the last “Remember, all Democrats are lunatics,” episode that we do between now and November 2024.

We’re here for you, America.

Enjoy!

