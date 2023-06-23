Weekend Parting Shot: On This Episode of 'Cops' in Wheat Ridge, CO

Happy Friday, to all. I hope this weekend gives you a chance to rest, relax and spend some time with the ones you love. I have grass to mow, and I need to replant multiple patches because we have two medium size dogs. ‘Nuff said.

Dateline Wheat Ridge, Colorado:

I love cops. Being an ex-reporter, I hung out with quite a few back in the day. And I can tell you from personal experience that most have a “unique” sense of humor. Such was the case when the Wheat Ridge Police Department wanted to alert the public about three young ladies who went on a cosmetic spending spree, minus the spending. The department made a Facebook post that read more like a personal ad.

Via The Liberty Daily:

MISSED CONNECTIONS: It was May 28th and the three of you walked into the local Ulta looking like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians. What do you need cosmetics for– your makeup game is clearly already on point. You took your time browsing, picking your products carefully and loading them into bags. Your grand total came to $1,443– you girls have expensive taste! Which would have been absolutely fine, had you not forgotten to swing by the register on your way out. You hopped into a silver BMW SUV with your inadvertent freebies. We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment, but we are confident you’ll be back as the Ulta employees say you are regulars. If you see this and are interested in a little meet-up at the police department where we can take some pics and take our relationship to the next level with a finger-painting(printing) date, please email Detective Smith at [email protected] we have a feeling that more than likely it will be someone who knows you who decides to reach out. Looking forward to a face-to-face soon in our booking area XOXO,

WRPD

One person commented, “Will you be sharing pics from your first date!? So excited for you guys! I Can’t wait!” To which the PD replied, “…not trying to be kinky or presumptuous here but we are confident the first date may involve handcuffs.”

Comedy Gold.

There are two takeaways here.

Don’t steal. Stealing is wrong. I shouldn’t have to say that, but here we are. In 21st-Century America, never assume you aren’t being watched. There have been multiple news articles recently about how government agencies have been circumventing the Constitution and buying digital data for intelligence purposes, or just to use against someone at the least-opportune time. Between your phone, computer, and who knows what else, if you’re doing it, someone knows about it. Even if you aren’t pillaging the local makeup counter, you are probably under surveillance somewhere. And just because the FBI isn’t camped out in your begonias, waiting to hear you say something about CRT or abortion, that doesn’t mean you’re safe. I toured a house once that had smart mirrors in the bathroom. Smart mirrors in the bathroom? Just what data does such a thing gather? I mean, if there was ONE place in all the world where you don’t need third-party cookies to enhance your user experience, it is in the can. It’s great when technology catches the bad guys. Just remember someone is looking at you, too. And bad guys these days are whoever the federal government says they are.

Wine Recommendation: Because sometimes life just looks a little better through the bottom of a glass. True fact.

First some businesses: for those of you who requested my shrimp recipe but didn’t receive it, check your spam folders. It may be in there. I didn’t get any email bounce-backs or plaintive wailings from “Mailer Daemon,” so I’m assuming the replies went through. Who knows? I may even post it here someday if the demand is great enough.

Someone asked me the other day if I was ever going to review the offerings from We The People wine. This is a patriotic, conservative winemaker. The answer is that I will as soon as I can. If you imbibe in Utah, you know that the Beehive State is a little behind the times when it comes to wine and spirits. When I get my grubby little paws on a bottle, I’ll let you know.

This week, however, we are off to Portugal. I took a chance on a 2018 bottle of Quinta Do Romeu Douro.

I have to admit this wine left me a little perplexed. The best way I could describe this red is strong and, well, “musky.” Or dusky. Or some other word that ends in “sky.” If it were a cologne, it would be a musk. There are essences of black fruit in it, and a spicy taste. I say cinnamon. My wife said curry. This gives it a unique flavor, and you may need to take a few sips for it to grow on you. Despite the spice, it is a relatively smooth wine, all told. Some say it ends with a note of tobacco, specifically that of a cigar. I took a few sips to see if that was true. I can see where people might draw that inference. There is just a hint of cigar-flavoring to it, but you really have to be looking for that. It finishes strong on the back of the tongue and the roof of the mouth.

Here’s the important part: this is definitely a table wine. You can have a glass on the porch or patio if you want, but for this wine to do its thing, you need something to go with it. You want to pair it with something savory. Mushrooms, maybe, or even something heavy on the garlic. Like a lot of reds, this will work with beef, but you should play around with the seasonings a little bit until you find the right combination. For the price, it would be a good dinner party wine or something to go with a special occasion.

That’s it for me, have a great weekend. Stay safe and sane, and I’ll see you on Monday.