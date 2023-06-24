NYC LGBTQ Activists: ‘We’re Coming for Your Kids’

New York City LGBTQXYZLMNOP etc. etc. activists just came out of the closet… as pedophiles. At least, how else should we interpret a lot of LGBTQ activists marching about chanting, “We’re coming for your children”?

Of course, this chant is similar to the sentiment expressed by our esteemed president and his ever-brilliant White House press secretary. “There is no such thing as someone else’s child,” Joe Biden asserted in April. “Our nation’s children are all our children.” Fact-check: false. And in May, White House Press Secretary and open lesbian Karine Jean-Pierre made the same creepy claim regarding parents’ objections to transgender surgeries for children: “These are our kids. They belong to all of us.” These are the people running our country.

The alphabet soup crowd can’t reproduce naturally, thanks to their inherently infertile sexual perversions or genital mutilation. But they are doing their best — or worst — to perpetuate their insanity by indoctrinating young Americans, trying to convince children from toddlerhood to switch “genders,” surgically remove body parts, or define their whole lives around their “sexual orientation.”

The Daily Caller reported on June 24 about the New York City drag march freaks who want your children (at least one marcher had almost completely bare breasts):

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” the activists shouted as they marched. The marchers convened at Tompkins Square Park and made their way through the East Village before stopping at Stonewall Inn. Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, was the site of a police raid which sparked violent protests known as the Stonewall Riots in 1969. Other video taken of the event shows protestors with signs reading, “Groom Cissies” and “Drag isn’t for Cissies.” As concerns rise over explicit drag events marketed to and performed for children, some states are taking action to prohibit underage kids from attending these shows.

And no wonder. Such blatant displays of seeming pedophilic enthusiasm are enough to stand any normal parent’s hair on end.

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

It’s significant that legislation restricting transgender surgeries on kids or drag performances in front of children are always vilified as “anti-LGBTQ.” In April, organizers actually canceled a Florida Pride parade after legislation was passed banning kids from attending drag shows. How is that not a tacit admission that one of the main purposes of the LGBTQ Pride parade was grooming children?

We need to call these groomers out for what they are. They say they’re coming for our kids — and sadly, terrifyingly, they’re not joking.