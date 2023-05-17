‘These Are OUR Kids’: KJP Slams Restrictions on Trans Surgery

Willing or not, here they come. The destructive transgender cult has become so confident and aggressive that White House Press Secretary and professional liar Karine Jean-Pierre just echoed Joe Biden and declared that parents have no right to object to transgender surgeries: “These are our kids. They belong to all of us.”

Jean-Pierre claimed that she has “met a lot of parents of trans kids … saying how they now have to seriously consider leaving their state to protect their child.” What she means is that some sane states have passed restrictions on permanently damaging “treatments” like puberty blockers and mutilating transgender “surgeries.” How does encouraging a minor to undergo double mastectomies count as “protecting” the child? KJP added, “That’s something that we have to call out and continue to be very clear about. These are kids. These are our kids. They belong to all of us.”

KJP made the outrageous comment to Jezebel at the GLAAD Media Awards last weekend. Jean-Pierre, of course, is the first openly LGBTQ White House press secretary. In a sane world, an open lesbian saying your kids are her kids and doctors should be able to mutilate kids in a state regardless of what voters say would be labeled a groomer and kept away from children. Instead, she will continue to be wined and dined as a Biden official.

Karine Jean-Pierre laments states that limit "gender-affirming care"/"gender transition treatments" for minors: "These are our kids. They belong to all of us." pic.twitter.com/pNbzMgQTJN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023

But why shouldn’t she be? After all, Joe Biden made almost the exact same claim. “There is no such thing as someone else’s child,” Biden said in April. “Our nation’s children are all our children.” The Founding Fathers’ heads would implode like Fox News’ ratings at that mentality.

I previously discussed the dangerous Communism of this attitude in a VIP article about when Joe Biden made his outrageous claim of communal ownership of all children. I cited a piece from the great G.K. Chesterton published all the way back in the 1930s, in which Chesterton warned against the theory that it’s humanitarian to say all children are “our” children.

It’s really destructive Communism in disguise, he argued: “[Modern humanitarianism] has shown an increasing disregard for the privacy of the private citizen, considered as a parent. For what could be more purely and perfectly Communist than to say that you regard other people’s children as if they were your own?” We now, sadly, can see that Communistic attitude coming to full fruition under the Biden administration’s LGBTQ dogmatism.

Detransitioners, or transgenders who return to living as their biological sex, speak of the heartbreaking regret that irreversible “treatments” and surgeries cause. Many of them describe the outright lies they were told by adults pushing them to go farther down the road toward transgenderism. Meanwhile, a majority of LGBTQ teens experience depression.

KJP and Biden are not only trying to violate the sacred rights of parents, but they are also deliberately touting medical “treatments” that will damage and destroy young children. Go to h*ll, groomers. That’s where you apparently came from anyway.