Antifa Violently Assaults Bystanders at Detransition Awareness Rally

While the radical left loves to claim that LGBTQ individuals face horrible oppression and discrimination, the reality is that almost every institution in this country (and others) celebrates LGBTQ ideology and calls those who identify with it “heroes.” The true victims of discrimination and harsh backlash are the “detransitioners” — transgenders who decide to return to living as their biological sex. These brave individuals not only have the courage to admit they were terribly wrong (some with permanent bodily damage such as double mastectomies), but they must face leftist targeting that paints them as traitors and villains.

A recent example of the insane leftist hatred against detransitioners occurred Friday in Sacramento, Calif., when a mob of Antifa protestors paraded around, screaming their hatred for detransitioners to the skies during a Detransition Awareness Day rally. Oh, and the Antifa protesters also brutally assaulted three bystanders. Because, you know, love is love and leftists want to stop hate.

Frontlines journalist Kalen D’Almeida tweeted a video he shot and a summary of his experience, saying, “Militant anarchists & communists brutally assaulted a man with a weapon splitting his head open giving him a concussion.” D’Almeida added that “I was also assaulted. Hit in the face with a long rod leaving me with a cut on my face. My camera man Charlie was also assaulted and his camera was damaged by a strike from a blunt object attack.” That makes at least three victims of Antifa violence.

The video shows the assault victim with blood spurting from a deep cut over his right eye as he staggers toward law enforcement. The police assist the victim after the fact but mostly stand around in riot gear and watch Antifa, including while the man was originally assaulted.

D’Almeida tries to help the injured man, whose face and jeans are spattered with blood.

Sacramento, CA: Militant anarchists & communists brutally assaulted a man with a weapon splitting his head open giving him a concussion. The incident happened after they arrived to counter a DeTransition Awareness event. I was also assaulted. Hit in the face with a long rod… https://t.co/rLySI4KY7M pic.twitter.com/g0ONuBs4ed — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) March 11, 2023

D’Almeida later told The Post Millennial that, after arriving at the spot, “we discovered that this particular group of militant left-wing radicals was extremely violent and aggressive and were concealing weapons.”

In a second video of the incident posted by AntifaWatch, Antifa chant, “Go home Nazis,” “F*ck the fascists,” and “F*ck the Police.” The man filming (@OreoExpress) realizes at one point that someone is being assaulted while multiple protesters shield their fellows with umbrellas, apparently trying to hide their violent actions. “There they go, they’re hitting him,” OreoExpress exclaims. Then he pans around to show the police standing in a group, watching passively. “And there’s the police. Thank you guys, great job!” He continues to make sarcastic comments to the idle police as the bloody man staggers over. “How about any law enforcement presence?” OreoExpress demands. “Support the blue, guys!…Bought and paid for.” Meanwhile, Antifa loudly chant, “We do this every night!”

Ironically, Antifa carried a banner that said, “No more dead transwomen.” They evidently don’t have the same pious aspirations toward detransitioners and perceived opponents.

The Post Millennial quoted D’Almeida speculating that the baby stroller seen in the video in the midst of Antifa was present to discourage police from using tear gas against them. D’Almeida said he didn’t see a baby in the stroller.

D’Almeida described how he himself was assaulted. Not long after his arrival, someone ran up to his cameraman and “pulled out a foot long blunt object and smashed part of the lens on his camera.” The same person subsequently tried to attack D’Almeida, but his “security detail prevented a potentially fatal attack.” D’Almeida‘s security was apparently targeted, too, as the journalist said he saw pepper spray aimed directly at the detail. D’Almeida also said of the man with the bloody head injury, “I tried my best to help guide him to a safer location and directed him to apply pressure to his wound then bandaged [it].”

The Post Millennial quoted a @pridewasariot_ flyer: “Chloe ‘Cole’ Brockman and her astro-turfed gang of transphobes are assembling across the street from the CA GOP convention. Last weekend, Chloe spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Michael Knowles called for the eradication of transgenderism, to wide applause.” The flyer further called for a “trans day of rage” and explicitly stated, “we will not go silently. Join our march to the Capital and make our voices heard. Wear black. Cover your face. Watch out for each other. Allies encouraged. Diversity of tactics respected. Be ready to move quickly.” Or to club people with rods, it seems.

The Detransition Awareness Day rally was organized by OurDuty, a non-partisan network for “parents who wish to protect their children from gender ideology.”

Chloe Cole, the main target of Antifa’s hatred, told The Daily Signal recently that the healthcare system rushed her into transgenderism, and into decisions she now regrets. “I was 12 when I started socially transitioning,” Cole relates. “And at 13, I was diagnosed with [gender] dysphoria and put on puberty blockers and testosterone. And at 15, when I was just a sophomore in high school, I had a double mastectomy, my breasts removed.” At 16, she stopped transitioning, and she began detransitioning at 17; but there were permanent effects, most especially the double mastectomy. Cole now actively warns people about the dangers of pushing LGBTQ ideology on kids.

It’s heartbreaking that many girls and boys are being pushed to mutilate their bodies and take dangerous puberty blockers at such young ages. And it’s also heartbreaking that leftist radicals are so violent and vitriolic against these poor young people who regret the decisions they were rushed into making. It’s just more proof that radical leftists don’t care a bit about young people. Leftists like Antifa would rather that American youth be wounded and miserable to serve leftist ideology than that they have normal, healthy lives and bodies.