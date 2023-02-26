Antifa Screams ‘Fascists’ at UK Rally Saying Men Can’t Be Women

Antifa activists disrupted a free speech event organized by a UK women’s group, Standing for Women, that believes men can’t actually become women. According to the screaming Antifa activists, affirming basic biology makes the women “fascists.”

Independent journalist Andy Ngo reported:

Earlier today, a crowd of far-left militant trans protesters surrounded women in Hyde Park, London at a #LetWomenSpeak event. Police and volunteers had to form a human wall to keep them from becoming violent to the women, who they call “fascists.” pic.twitter.com/izdg5NoVIY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 26, 2023

Ngo further detailed that “[Antifa] call[ed] the women ‘fascists’ for not accepting that males can identify as female.”

Antifa chanted, “Police protect fascists!” as law enforcement officers tried to prevent them from harassing the women at the gathering.

The Standing for Women website advertises monthly events, including the gathering at the Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday that Antifa disrupted. The Royal Parks website describes the area as a traditional free speech forum, saying, “Speakers’ Corner is a traditional site for public speeches and debates since the mid 1800’s when protests and demonstrations took place in Hyde Park.” Standing for Women specifically defines itself as pro-free speech:

”At Standing for Women we foster a community in which all women feel empowered to speak. We achieve this through our free speech events, they are free to attend…You can speak about whatever you like, these are free speech events, as long as what you want to say is legal.”

But of course, Antifa has never been particularly interested in either free speech or what’s legal. They’re interested in enforcing their ideology by whatever means, including violence.

Who are the real fascists?