Insanity Wrap: We Need to Talk About the REAL Insurrection

There’s an actual insurrection going on and the January 6-obsessed left won’t talk about it. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

The tears of (a teacher dressed like) a clown.

Weird how the FBI hasn’t infiltrated Antifa like they did the Jan. 6 “insurrectionists.”

Watch a local reporter audition live on the air for CNN.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Non-binary teacher goes on tiktok rant, almost in tears, because a student is misgendering “them” pic.twitter.com/QahG66NLf4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2023

This week, I made it an impressive 58 seconds before closing the browser tab with extreme prejudice. It was her choking up over misgendering that finally got to me. Want to know how I managed to stick around so long?

I kept waiting for her to notice that her nose ring was crooked and straighten it.

The Real Insurrection Is the One the Left Won’t Talk About

The last time Atlanta (and the rest of Georgia) tried to leave the Union, the Army eventually marched in and burned the place down. But now that Atlanta has been invaded by secessionist Yankees (more on that in a sec), we’re not supposed to talk about it.

Because of white supremacy and January 6 or something.

PJ Media’s own Victoria Taft wrote decisively on Monday for our VIP subscribers about the January 6 insurrection that wasn’t, but what about the very real Atlanta insurrection?

This has been going on for months, with little note from the mainstream media, but communist Antifa members — nearly all from other states — converged on Atlanta to form an “autonomous zone.” They reject federal, state, and local authority.

“You are now leaving the USA,” says a sign leading into the Atlanta zone.

That, gentle reader, is a genuine insurrection — just like Portland Antifa’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), during the “mostly peaceful” violence in 2020.

So far, 19 have been charged with domestic terrorism, beginning in December.

Insurrectionist sympathizers are regular news “analysts,” too:

On Saturday night, Antifa members took to the streets of Atlanta to throw rocks at and light fires outside of the Atlanta Police Foundation and set a police vehicle ablaze as figures in the media played down the violence. Left-wing writer David Peisner appeared on CNN and said, “I do think that you keep using these words violent, violent, violent, violent, and it gives the impression that—the only violence that are—the only acts of violence against people that I saw were actually police tackling protesters.”

“Peisner,” the report goes on, “was seen on social media promoting fundraising efforts held in response to Paez Teran’s death.”

Teran was an actual insurrectionist, a member of the “collective” ruling the Atlanta autonomous zone, but CNN and other outlets are quick to dismiss an actual insurrectionist as a mostly peaceful protestor.

Why might that be? Because they have Antifa commies (at least one with Chinese ties) as embeds, which is something else most of the press won’t talk about: Atlanta Antifa terror suspect worked as a production assistant for CNN and is daughter of UK Foreign Office consultant and New Jersey-based Chinese pharma tycoon.

Then there’s this: Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s daughter accused of assaulting Boston police officer at protest.

When Glenn Reynolds linked to that story yesterday at Instapundit, he quipped, “Somebody tell her it’s not 2020 anymore.”

But I’m not sure that’s the correct take.

A combination of insurrectionist left-wing violence and stoked racial fears helped deliver the White House and Senate to Democrats in 2020.

I expect them to try it again in 2024 if there’s any indication that a repeat would be successful.

So think of the Atlanta Insurrection, not as a sad replay of 2020, but as a dress rehearsal for 2024.

This dog had been lost from its owner for 2 years. Here is the amazing moment they are reunited😃 pic.twitter.com/ijH1FV0khg — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) January 17, 2023

Caution: This video contains internet-transmissible onion fumes.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

You might think that with nearly three years of actual insurrections in some of our major cities, the FBI might have taken a firmer hand by now. After all, one of the Bureau’s jobs is going after domestic terrorists.

But you’d have to be the craziest person in the world to think that the FBI would seriously pursue un(?)official operatives of the Democrat Party.

Twitter user FischerKing reminds readers:

RICO statute was originally designed for Italian mafia. It’s the law that makes being associated with criminals a crime. Anyone involved can be held accountable for actions of the group. Could easily be applied to Antifa or BLM, just sue those associated, flush others out. It doesn’t happen – and the FBI has not apparently infiltrated these groups – because the establishment doesn’t want this to happen. They focus instead on the mirage of white supremacy.

The FBI has outlived its usefulness, assuming it ever had any. Transfer its counterintelligence operations elsewhere and shut the rest down.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

"Largely peaceful protest" Ignore the cop car on fire in the background pic.twitter.com/mcRl0musaX — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 22, 2023

Is this guy auditioning for a job at lefty infotainment network CNN?

Biden’s ’70s Show

I missed this one last Tuesday but it’s even more apropos this week:

During this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Joe Biden traveled to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, where the president shared a stage with pastor and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. In his speech honoring Dr. King, President Biden said, in “what would’ve been Dr. King’s 94th birthday, we gather to contemplate his moral vision and to commit ourselves to his path” — before taking some barely veiled swipes at MAGA “insurrection” and the current Trumpified state of the Republican Party.

Unarmed idiot in Viking helmet: Violent threat to our nation.

Commies setting up autonomous zones, battling with police: Peaceful protestors.

