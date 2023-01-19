Antifa Group Calls for Violence Against Police in Atlanta

The City of Atlanta has been preparing to tear down a forested area in DeKalb County, Ga., to build a new public safety training center. However, an Antifa group has camped out in the wooded area, making it difficult for the city to clear the land and make progress on the facility.

The left has dubbed the project “Cop City” (akin to calling Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill “Don’t Say Gay”), and earlier this month a judge denied an injunction by protesters using environmental issues as a pretext to stop construction of the facility. Members of the group even refer to themselves as “Forest Creatures” and identify themselves as different animals.

It was a matter of time before the Antifa action would erupt in violence. On Wednesday morning, law enforcement was conducting a “clearing operation” when a state trooper got involved in a shooting match with protesters. The trooper was wounded, but one Antifa member was killed.

“An individual, without warning, shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register told reporters. “Other law enforcement personnel returned fire in self-defense and evacuated the trooper to a safe area. The individual who fired upon law enforcement and shot the trooper was killed in the exchange of gunfire.”

Now the group is calling for a “Night of Rage” to reciprocate for the death of the Antifa protester. A Twitter account called “Scenes From the Atlanta Forest” called for vengeful violence.

“Consider this a call for reciprocal violence to be done to the police and their allies. On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are, you are invited to participate in a night of rage in order to honor the memory of our fallen comrade,” read the tweet.

Looks like Antifa is trying to organize some kind of riot in Atlanta this Friday. pic.twitter.com/Atunea4Acs — Georgia Chief (@GeorgiaChief) January 19, 2023

Atlanta: Protesters call for violence against police after shooting leaves 1 dead, officer injured "Consider this a call for reciprocal violence to be done to the police and their allies. On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are"https://t.co/ID4gbEfTyN — Philip Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 19, 2023

Sensibly, Twitter suspended the account.

But the group opened a new account called “Scenes from Weelaunee.” A blog entry for the group claims, “Following a targeted mass-reporting campaign orchestrated by the far right, our old twitter account is now permanently suspended.”

The group has also descended on the offices of the contractors in charge of the project and members have reportedly invaded church services where contract employees were worshiping. On his radio show on Thursday, Erick Erickson spoke with a caller who claimed that the group was digging pits in the woods and lighting brush fires in the hopes that firefighters would fall into the pits.

Naturally, this isn’t getting much attention in the national press. You and I both know that if a right-leaning group had threatened violence like this, we would never hear the end of it.

An Antifa group is pledging violence against police and their allies in Atlanta tomorrow night because one of their members tried to kill a police officer, and the police returned fire, killing the terrorist. If it was a white supremacy group, it'd be national news. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 19, 2023

But there’s an interesting wrinkle to this whole story that ties the “Cop City” protesters to two-time Georgia governor loser Stacey Abrams. As PJ Media reported last summer, Abrams serves on the board of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, which gives grants to far-left causes and has called for both defunding and abolishing the police.

Last year, the foundation tweeted an article about “Cop City” with the hashtag #AbolishthePolice.

"The Cop City story…offers a window into how the actors that make up the PIC—corporations, governments, media, police, and others—work in deadly harmony to suppress political dissent, subvert democratic engagement, and protect profits.” #AbolishthePolice https://t.co/jObxbG8TDb — Marguerite Casey Foundation (@CaseyGrants) February 11, 2022

All this as Abrams stated last summer — in one of many breathless exclusive articles from Axios — that she was in favor of “funding the police.” At the same time, she said that she was “honored” to work with anti-police activists. Fox News reported earlier this week that the foundation increased its funding to anti-police groups while Abrams has been serving on the board.

Now, it’s true that we can’t tie Abrams directly to the protesters who shot a state trooper and are now calling for violence against law enforcement in Atlanta (and other parts of the country), but there’s no denying that her board work with the Marguerite Casey Foundation has laid part of the foundation for what could happen on Friday night.