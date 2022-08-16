Stacey Abrams Said She Was 'Honored' to Work With Organization That Gave Money to Anti-Police Activists

In her second attempt to ruin the state of Georgia, Stacey Abrams has attempted to distance herself from her past. In spite of her history of aligning with anti-police groups, the once and future election loser added raises for law enforcement officers to her election promises in late June, which Axios breathlessly reported in one of its many Stacey Abrams exclusives.

The trouble with these types of promises from the Abrams campaign is that she has a long track record of siding with anti-police elements. Fox News broke the news earlier today about one group Abrams works with that has given awards and grants to anti-police activists.

“Abrams was first announced co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (BVBJ) in April 2021, reports Fox News. “She said in a press release at the time that she was ‘excited’ and ‘honored’ to join the organization because it ‘puts Black leaders in the driver’s seat – with Black activists on the ground who understand how racism plays out in their community defining both the problem and the solutions.'”

BVBJ has given out grants to the tune of $20,000 to black activists like Sharhonda Bossier, who sounds like she’s fun at parties:

The only support that matters is when they stand up to police unions, refuse to agree to contracts that provide more protections for police than the public they’re supposed to serve & defund the police/reallocate those resources. Demand action. Demand change. — Sharhonda Bossier (@BossierS) May 30, 2020

Another recipient of BVBJ grants is Kei Williams, who leaves no ambiguity in his view of law enforcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kei williams (@blackboikei)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kei williams (@blackboikei)

Yet another BVBJ grant recipient, William P. Jackson, has bluntly called for abolishing the police.

Is that in reply to me? I must have not been clear. I'm for abolishing police. And if an abolitionists told me they wanted to reform the police I'd listen…but I'd also question their use of the term abolition. Abolish means to end that's different from reform. — William P. Jackson, PhD (@PPeriod) November 16, 2020

On top of her work with BVBJ, Abrams has served on the board of the left-leaning Marguerite Casey Foundation, which has tweeted both #DefundthePolice and #AbolishthePolice, which isn’t a good look for someone who wants to cozy up to law enforcement. As of this writing, Abrams’ photo is still there on the foundation’s website.

Throughout the summer, Abrams has also run an ad on radio and television featuring a “former deputy sheriff” who talks about how dangerous Gov. Brian Kemp’s gun measures are for the Peach State, despite the fact that the Georgia general assembly passed the state’s constitutional carry legislation and bears as much credit for it as the governor does. The trouble with the ad is that the “former deputy sheriff” is a Democrat attorney who hasn’t served in law enforcement at all in the 21st century and has never served in Georgia.

But Abram’s campaign is trying to tell Fox News that none of that “defund” and “abolish” language is Stacey’s bag.

“Stacey Abrams does not and never has supported defunding the police,” Abrams campaign spokesman Michael Holloman told Fox News Digital. “Stacey is a longtime supporter of investing in law enforcement, building community trust, and fostering law enforcement accountability.”

Much of Georgia’s law enforcement community sees right through Abrams’ rhetoric. In June, a group of Georgia sheriffs, representing 102 of the state’s 159 counties — or 64% of the state — signed a statement expressing their dismay with Abrams’ anti-police associations and their support for her rival.

“Stacey Abrams has repeatedly shown complete disdain for law enforcement and the risk we take every day putting our lives on the line to serve our communities,” the statement reads in part.

“In these uncertain times, it is critical to our profession that Georgia’s leaders stand firmly behind the men and women in law enforcement who keep Georgia families safe,” the sheriffs conclude. “We are grateful to have the support of Governor Kemp and his administration, and we call on Stacey Abrams to disavow the dangerous policies she supports.”

The voters of Georgia are on to Abrams too. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Kemp up 4.2 points over Abrams at a time of year when polling favors Democrats. Come November, we should see how the voters of Georgia feel about Abrams’ two-faced approach to law enforcement.