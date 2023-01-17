Insanity Wrap: The Billionaires at Davos Want to Bore You to Death, Literally

At Davos, the WEF is building a Boring New World where everybody will just want to curl up and die. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

The Revolution is being led by doughy twentysomethings with blue hair.

Another dog, another hero.

Remember when San Diego was the sane part of southern California? Me neither.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Teacher laughs about bringing “political unrest” in her school by pushing pronouns, showing up with purple hair, and mocking the bible pic.twitter.com/3VJ2T014Ip — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2023

This week, I made it 21 seconds before hitting Pause and closing the tab with extreme prejudice — how about you?

Slightly more seriously, I have to wonder if Lenin would be amazed or disappointed that the vanguard of the revolution turned out to be doughy young schoolteachers.

In either case, he’d have understood.

At Davos, the WEF Plots How to Murder You with Boredom

The year is 2030. Your only motorized transportation is either the bus or Uber, assuming it’s the hours they’re allowed to run and your social credit is in good standing. Air travel is an unaffordable luxury for most people, just like it used to be in the good old days before deregulation.

Your “steak” is lab grown, not very nutritious, and yet not very affordable. Your burgers are made from beetles.

Everything on TV is guaranteed to be woke, inoffensive, and boring as hell.

The few moments you’re allowed out of your apartment, you must be fully masked and required to carry electronic proof of vaccination on your government-licensed smartphone. “Vaccinated against what?” you might ask. It doesn’t matter.

Your only friend: The Alexa telescreen that controls when your lights, heater, and electric stove can run and for how long.

At least weed and shrooms are legal, to help pass the time.

If I’m exaggerating, it isn’t by much, as the indispensable Michael Shellenberger reminds you:

“Welcome to 2030,” read the headline to an article by a Danish member of parliament, “I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” In 2020, after the backlash to the article, WEF took the post down.

WEF might have memory-holed that article, but “the truth’s right there in the public record for anyone to see,” PJ Media’s own Ben Bartee wrote last month. “The chimpanzee lady Jane Goodall appeared at the World Economic Forum in 2020 to lobby for a global reduction in population to levels 500 years ago.”

And what easier, more humane way is there to get rid of billions of pesky “extra” humans than by consigning us to lives of boredom? And, as I said elsewhere, if having children is a vote of confidence in the future, who in this Boring New World would bother?

How do you fight a cabal of billionaires from all over the world? Christopher Rufo — no dummy when it comes to this stuff — suggests a “think globally, act locally” solution.

“I want the political Right to be effective,” he wrote in a must-read Twitter thread, “and the focus on the WEF is a distraction and an inferiority complex.”

“If, instead of the WEF, we focused on civil service reform, institutional governance, anti-ESG legislation, and higher education reform, we’d be much better off.”

If that sounds like a boring solution, just remember the alternative.

Recommended: TAX CHEAT? Joe Didn’t Report the $50,000/Month in Rent Hunter Claimed He Paid

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Dog is a hero. pic.twitter.com/HRXBWpMujW — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) January 13, 2023

There’s nothing “sensitive” in the clip. Click away!

BTW, Steve Inman adds color commentary to all kinds of Twitter videos, and they’ll always make you smile.

Better Late Than Never?

This is Washington Post columnist Leana S. Wen, admitting what VodkaPundit readers have known for more than two years:

Understanding this distinction is crucial to putting the continuing toll of the coronavirus into perspective. Determining how likely it is an infection will result in hospitalization or death helps people weigh their own risk. It also enables health officials to assess when vaccine effectiveness wanes and future rounds of boosters are needed. Two infectious-disease experts I spoke with believe that the number of deaths attributed to covid is far greater than the actual number of people dying from covid.

You don’t say.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

At the WEF, a Swiss MP proposes cities where there is no individual ownership of cars, and encourages punishing any businesses that do not align with environmental goals. pic.twitter.com/x2jySxdOhK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 16, 2023

This week’s craziest person is anyone who still doesn’t understand that the Left hates you and wants you to die of boredom.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

I’m old enough to remember when San Diego was the one reliably sane city in southern California.

Man, am I old:

Recently, 17-year-old, Rebecca Phillips, visited the Santee YMCA to work out after work, as she routinely does. But this time, as she was showering, she encountered a naked man inside the women’s locker as she was showering. Rebecca is underage, and explained to Santee City Council that she was scared for her safety. She ran into a stall to hide and change, before informing staff of the naked man freely using the women’s locker room. Staff said the man, who claims to be transgender, is allowed to shower wherever he wants.

Then there’s this Libs Of TikTok item from Arizona, where “Paul Bixler, a transgender board member of Liberty Elementary School District,” was in the ladies’ locker room, staring at a half-dressed woman’s bare chest.

You can see him — clearly a him — walking nonchalantly into the ladies’ room.

Paul Bixler, a transgender board member of Liberty Elementary School District in AZ, was seen going inside a women’s locker room in a gym. This woman alleges that Paul, a biological male, came into the locker room while she was undressed and stared at her bare chest. pic.twitter.com/nCFhFtIb2l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2023

Creepers like these guys need to be locked up.

Remember, ladies: it isn’t conservatives letting this happen to you. Vote accordingly.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Brazil Is Trump’s Fault and So Is Literally Everything Else

A quick little something before we get to Insanity Wrap’s closing meme…

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members, similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 40% discount if you use the SAVEAMERICA promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.