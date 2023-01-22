Atlanta Mayor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Saturday's Terrorism in the City

After Friday’s “Night of Rage” in Atlanta petered out, Saturday night brought violent Antifa protests to the city. Antifa terrorists ignited flares and fireworks, set a police cruiser on fire, and vandalized businesses in downtown Atlanta.

Local media parroted the same, tired “peaceful protests” line.

EARLIER TODAY: This was the scene at Underground Atlanta earlier today when the protest was mostly peaceful and just as #COPCITY protesters started their march into the streets, things took a turn when a portion of the group began to vandalize buildings and police vehicles. #ATL pic.twitter.com/tWqBQSIzX9 — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) January 22, 2023

WATCH🚨: Local Atlanta reporter calls the protest in Atlanta "largely peaceful protest" as a police cruiser is on fire in the background. You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/SHojxUIEtt — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 22, 2023

Granted, the protests did start out peaceful, but the fact that protesters had explosives on them shows that they had terroristic intent. (I’m also inclined to point out that Fox 5’s reporters are usually better than the ones reporting this weekend.)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens countered that narrative in his press conference on Saturday night. He also pointed out that most of the protesters aren’t local.

“Many of them don’t even live in Atlanta or in the state of Georgia, and they don’t represent the voices of Atlanta,” he said. “And some of them were found with explosives on them — you heard that correctly, explosives — and that has led to a police officer’s car being set on fire, and other destruction has occurred.”

But it’s what he said next that’s most noteworthy.

“So make no mistake about it, these individuals meant harm to people and to property,” he continued.

It’s worth pointing out that Dickens is a Democrat, but he’s not following the woke crime rhetoric of many Democrat mayors.

Dickens is a refreshing change after the Keisha Lance Bottoms years. During the 2022 gubernatorial campaign, Dickens praised Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and barely mentioned Democrat Stacey Abrams — whose foundation work helped lead to the violence that took place this weekend.

In an era when Democrats often sing from the same hymnbook, Dickens’ original tune is a breath of fresh air. Hopefully it will help him lead the city in a safer direction.