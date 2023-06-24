'Sound of Freedom': Go See the Movie Exposing the Huge Child Trafficking Network

Millions of innocent children are sex trafficked every single year, many as part of the Biden border crisis. But a movie about to come to theaters is seeking to expose the vast network of predation on kids and tell the stories of real-life heroes who work to rescue victims of child trafficking.

The movie Sound of Freedom exposes the network trafficking two million children every single year. Watch the theatrical trailer below:

The movie follows Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard and his mission to save children. It has taken years to bring this important film to the public. Angel Studios President Jordan Harmon, whose company is now Sound of Freedom’s distributor, explained the frustrating process.

”This film has been through the ringer. It was originally done by — Fox was going to be the distributor back in the day,” Harmon said, according to Bounding into Comics. But then The Walt Disney Company and Fox had a merger — and Disney, the same Disney that has featured drag queens, homosexuals, and LGBTQ+ individuals and characters in their shows and movies, wasn’t interested. “Then Disney buys Fox and for whatever reason Disney shelves [the film],” Harmon said. It took a year to get the rights back, and now Angel Studios is the movie’s distributor. What does Hollywood not want you to know?

This trafficking can go very high up to the government level, too. A whistleblower told Project Veritas last year that Biden’s federal government was knowingly placing migrant minors with traffickers, including sex traffickers. There’s so much corruption that needs to be exposed.

Sound of Freedom star Jim Caviezel, famous for his portrayal of Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, said in the above theatrical trailer that the movie is “heartbreaking and it hurts to look at,” but it’s tremendously important because these children’s stories need to be known as a “first step” toward justice and help for them.

”Not enough people know this problem exists, and even fewer people are willing to do anything about it,” Caviezel said, expressing his hope for 2 million attendees across the country at the movie’s theatrical showings the week of July 4, one movie-goer for every child trafficked annually. You can not only search locations/times and buy tickets through Angel Studies, but you can even sponsor another person’s ticket so as many Americans can see the movie as possible, at angel.com/freedom.

”If millions of us come together today to see this film, we could propel the movement to help save millions of children around the world,” Caviezel urged. “And you can send the message [that] God’s children are no longer for sale.”