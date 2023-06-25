Will Pedophilia Become a Protected LGBTQ ‘Orientation’?

With New York City LGBTQ crazies caught chanting, “We’re coming for your children,” Americans might well start to wonder if pedophilia will soon become a protected “orientation” in the LGBTQ+ alphabet soup. After all, LGBTQ activists are going after children like crazy, demanding the ability to show eight-year-olds porn and to have drag queens in thongs shake their bottoms in babies’ faces. Open pedophilia is a closer threat than many realize.

There’s always a slippery slope with evil. First, we were told to “keep the government out of my bedroom,” allowing homosexuals to do what they wanted. Eventually, they demanded the right to “marriage,” because “love is love.” Now the government and most institutions are telling anyone who objects to homosexuality or transgenderism to celebrate sexual perversion or be targeted, harassed, and even fired. What makes anyone think that “family-friendly” drag shows and homoerotic pornography for school kids aren’t a prelude to open pedophilia?

There’s a massive campaign to brainwash children into LGBTQ ideology at ever younger ages. I reported in 2020 on a Texas sex-ed curriculum that taught elementary school kids about gender “identity”, taught sixth graders about types of sexual activity (including masturbation and oral sex), and provided detailed instructions on condom use to eighth graders. It seems to have gotten worse if possible since then, with young school kids being given books with explicit homosexual content or shown “educational” videos with graphic content and LGBTQ propaganda.

The transgender crazies are encouraging the idea that kids can be transgender from the womb. They demand puberty blockers and mutilating surgeries for little children or teens as a right. Even more insanely, “family-friendly” drag shows are popping up all across the country, and any legislation that bans explicit “gay” content for elementary school kids or restricts kids from being at highly sexualized drag shows is called “anti-LGBTQ.” In April, organizers actually canceled a Florida Pride parade after legislation was passed banning kids from attending drag shows. Suspicious, no?

If you don’t want seven-year-olds viewing homosexual content or babies taking money from a drag queen’s thong, you’re a bigot, screech the rainbow mafia. WHY? Why would it be necessary to bring toddlers to sexual performances if there is no interest in grooming children? How does this not lead to pedophilia?

NYC- Hundreds of naked adults are dancing in front of children at the New York City Dyke march. The floaties that many of the children were playing on are supposed to be “clitorises” per the women who brought them: pic.twitter.com/auBiRsL3hE — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 25, 2023

Indeed, now the danger is becoming more explicit. Both Joe Biden and his White House Press Secretary, lesbian Karine Jean-Pierre, recently claimed ownership of all children and defied parents who object to transgender surgeries. “There is no such thing as someone else’s child,” Joe Biden asserted in April. “Our nation’s children are all our children.” And Jean-Pierre pontificated, “These are our kids. They belong to all of us.” Most explicit of all was a recent chant at the New York City drag march, where LGBTQ activists shouted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” If that isn’t a chant of potential pedophiles, I don’t know what is.

In fact, Minnesota recently proposed changing the definition of “sexual orientation” in a way that could mainstream pedophilia, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported. Both Connecticut and California are on the same trajectory. The question of pedophilia going mainstream isn’t speculative; it’s an actual political issue, one we face right now.

Whether you look at the homosexual sexual scandals in the Catholic Church, in other Christian communities, in public schools, or even some homosexual adoptive parents, it’s clear that homosexual predators have a proclivity toward younger people — teens or children. Indeed, there’s scientific evidence to back up the argument that homosexuals are more inclined to pedophilia than heterosexuals.

BREAKING: Fully-naked adults riding bikes expose their genitalia to children at Seattle Pride.

Video by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/Qrv8rPOR0b — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 25, 2023

For instance, a 1992 study found that “the resulting proportion of true pedophiles among persons with a homosexual erotic development is greater than that in persons who develop heterosexually.” Another 2002 study found that homosexual men “commit a disproportionate number (one third or more) of child sexual molestations.” That’s a sobering statistic.

Research from 2009 found that “a larger percentage of pedophiles are homosexual or bisexual in orientation to children” — and homosexual pedophiles tended to have a larger number of victims (between twice or up to seven times as many) as heterosexual pedophiles. And a 2019 article presented evidence from multiple journals and studies to reemphasize “The Inescapable Link Between Homosexuality and Pedophilia.”

In other words, by celebrating homosexuality and encouraging ever more people (especially men) to be homosexual and indulge in whatever abnormal sexual tendencies they might experience, LGBTQ activists and their supporters are increasing the risk of pedophilia. Now add to that the huge campaign trying to indoctrinate children into LGBTQ ideology, teaching children at ever younger ages about sex, proposals to protect pedophilia as a sexual “orientation,” and the “we’re coming for your children” slogan.

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

With all that evidence, I predict that pedophilia will soon be legitimized and possibly even celebrated by the woke crazies. They’re coming for your children.