Mrs. Newsom’s Nonprofit Made $1.48M Off Films with Porn, LGBTQ Content in Schools

California Governor Hair-Do, otherwise known as Gavin Newsom, is not the only money-making political hack in his marriage. Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit, The Representation Project, has made a whopping $1.48 million off film screening revenue since 2012, according to Open the Books. The films, which are reportedly shown to elementary school children, include pornographic images, video clips, and website links. Apparently, 5,000 public schools in all fifty states are paying Mrs. Newsom to expose young kids to porn. Being a Democrat sure does come with privileges.

Mrs. Newsom’s videos reportedly teach young kids about “gender inequality” and how women and men should act. To do that, Newsom found it somehow necessary to include graphic sexual content. Because you can’t possibly teach kids how to be respectful to the opposite sex or how to avoid bad content online without graphic porn and naked strippers!

“Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com watched Newsom’s movies and read the lesson plans. What we found was, at times, shocking: sexually explicit images, political boosterism, and something called ‘The Genderbread Person,’” the exposé said.

The Genderbread Person is a graphic used to teach kids as young as preschool and kindergarten about LGBTQ ideology and how gender is supposedly different from biological sex. Open the Books found content about “gender identity and expression” and “sexual attraction” featuring the Genderbread Person for middle and high school students. The kindergarten curriculum with the Genderbread Person claims there are more genders than “boy” and “girl.” Mrs. Newsom seemingly thinks it’s never too early to start telling kids to consider their bodies at war with their identities!

“The Great American Lie” curriculum also features lessons on “privilege” that list being born in the U.S., being “a cisgendered man,” being “white,” or being “straight.” The Newsoms score perfectly high on the privilege scale by those standards. Students are also encouraged to become activists for the woke values into which they were just indoctrinated.

“The Representation Project transforms public school expenditures into activist training expenses, and in the process exposes children to objectionable sexual content,” Open the Books explained. “Various funding sources translate directly to financial gain for Jennifer Siebel Newsom.” For instance, Newsom’s for-profit company, Girls Club Entertainment, has been paid $1,647,376 by The Representation Project since 2012.

Open the Books said 2.6 million students in 5,000 schools in every state across the nation are being exposed to the explicit video content, and The Representation Project claims that more than 11,200 copies of the curricula were distributed. Altogether, Newsom’s shady nonprofit, which has already been caught soliciting donations without being in compliance with California law, has generated $1,483,001 in revenue from film screenings. It is unclear if all this revenue came from schools, but Open the Books explained that schools spend between $49-$599 to screen Newsom’s creepy movies to kids.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom is credited as both director and writer of the films. Gov. Newsom is featured in two of them as well, so this gruesome twosome is in it together. Open the Books describes some of the most objectionable content in the films:

Miss Representation’s curriculum links to “age-appropriate” video clips in its K-12 lesson plans and says that the full film is rated PG-14. (Certainly, parents may still object to clips from the “age-appropriate” film like the animated, upside down stripper) … Newsom’s film The Mask You Live In features the website addresses of porn sites including Porn Hub, MassiveCams, BDSM.XXX, and Brazzers.com. The pornographic images displayed in the film are tagged with [explicit] descriptions… Newsom included images of naked or mostly naked women being slapped, handcuffed, and brutalized in pornographic videos. The pictures are graphic even when blurred… These jarring pictures are displayed with their corresponding porn website addresses – providing a roadmap for future exploration. The film seems to justify their harmful content by saying that “34% of youth online receive UNWANTED PORNOGRAPHIC EXPOSURE.” However, 100% of the youth (or anyone else) receive unwanted or unwarranted pornographic exposure by watching Newsom’s movies.

Open the Books included links to some of the material in the exposé. While younger children are supposed to see shorter versions of the films, the full version is recommended for ages 15 and up. The content described above is not appropriate for 15-year-olds and should not be shown to them by their teachers.

Notice how Mrs. Newsom is trying to reshape the definition of masculinity in the excerpt from her 2011-2021 Impact Report:

As I made The Mask You Live In, I realized that I needed to make another film about the harms of masculine values at a societal level. My third film, The Great American Lie, examines the profound impact of prioritizing ‘masculine’ values over ‘feminine’ values on producing economic inequality. My fourth film, Fair Play (2022), brings the analysis to the household, where I examine the profoundly negative effects of gender inequalities in care and domestic work.

Miss Representation, the film mentioned above as containing the naked stripper, features Gov. Newsom three times. He also appears five times in The Great American Lie spewing meaningless talking points, including, “At the end of the day, a budget is a set of values, a budget reflects your values.” If that’s true, then the $1.48 million the Newsoms made off screening porn for minors gives a pretty ugly picture of what their values are.