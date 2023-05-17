Now Connecticut Is on the Verge of Protecting Pedophiles, Too

PJ Media has previously reported that the Democrat-controlled Minnesota legislature considered changing the legal definition of “sexual orientation” by removing the clause that excluded pedophilia as a sexual orientation protected by the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

This sparked outrage as it raised concerns that pedophiles could be recognized as a protected group, so the language was restored. But it was recently removed again by the Minnesota Senate.

The author of the bill is Rep. Leigh Finke (D-St. Paul), a man who identifies as transgender. I’d like to believe that this radical leftist is an aberration and that his use of the LGBTQ cause as a shield to gradually normalize pedophilia is an isolated incident. But, it’s not.

Connecticut Democrats are also updating their state’s anti-discrimination laws, and are similarly expanding the definition of “sexual orientation” in a way that would effectively include pedophilia.

Current Connecticut law defines sexual orientation as being limited to “heterosexuality, homosexuality or bisexuality, having a history of such preference or being identified with such preference.” It excludes any behavior that is a violation of Part VI of chapter 952 the Connecticut General Statutes, which includes a variety of sex crimes, including pedophilia and bestiality.

According to the Family Institute of Connecticut, “The new definition (as amended) of ‘sexual orientation’ changes in 2 big ways. It becomes untethered from ‘heterosexuality, homosexuality or bisexuality’ and instead ties to ‘identity’. Second, it now includes identities whose underlying behavior would be a sex crime.”

Here’s how the proposed new definition reads:

(26) “Sexual orientation” means a person’s identity in relation to the gender or genders to which they are romantically, emotionally or sexually attracted, inclusive of any identity that a person (A) may have previously expressed, or (B) is perceived by another person to hold.

“Untied from the orientations of ‘heterosexuality, homosexuality or bisexuality’ the law will be changed to prevent discrimination of any ‘identity.’ Identities related to any romantic, emotional or sexual attraction towards a gender,” explains Leslie Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut. “Even people with sexual attractions like pedophilia and nepiophilia [sexual attraction to infants] would be protected from discrimination. Protected even though the associated behavior would be criminal per CGS 53a-73a.”

Wolfgang dismisses the idea that the bill only protects discrimination based on gender-based attraction, since all people have a gender.

So, what exactly does this mean? HB6638 would not legalize those crimes, but it would prevent Connecticut citizens and businesses from denying individuals with certain sexual attractions and identities employment or volunteer opportunities in various settings, such as homes, hospitals, and even schools. This could potentially mean that if a professed pedophile was denied the opportunity to work as a daycare worker, teacher, or bus driver, he could potentially file a discrimination lawsuit.

These seemingly subtle changes to the definitions of “sexual orientation” are just the beginning of the effort to normalize pedophilia. I’ve warned in the past that the LGBT movement would be the catalyst for the normalization of pedophilia. It’s hard to deny that’s what happening, after seeing what’s going on in Minnesota and now Connecticut.