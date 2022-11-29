California Is Transitioning Into a Sanctuary State for Pedophiles

The Daily Mail recently conducted an analysis on the length of time that inmates convicted of sex crimes against children spend incarcerated. And the findings are deeply disturbing.

Based on data from California’s Megan’s Law database, reporters determined that, of the thousands of pedophiles convicted of sex crimes, most are released within a year, and some of the worst of them were only incarcerated weeks or days before being released, despite sentencing guidelines.

“More than 7,000 sex offenders were convicted of ‘lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age’ but were let out of prison the same year they were incarcerated, data from the California Megan’s Law database says,” reports the Daily Mail. “Others who committed some of the worst child sex crimes on the statute books served similarly short sentences, including 365 pedophiles convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child who spent less than 12 months in prison, 39 cases of sodomy with a child under 16, and three cases of kidnapping a child under 14 ‘with intent to commit lewd or lascivious acts’, according to the data.”

And sadly, I can’t say I’m too surprised. We’ve been calling out the radical left for its efforts to groom children, and California is undoubtedly slowly mainstreaming pedophilia.

In September 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB145 into law, with ended automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors. Proponents of the legislation claimed it would end “discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry.”

Flashback: Kamala Harris Endorsed California Lawmaker Behind ‘Pro-Pedophile’ Bill SB145

SB145 was first introduced in January 2019 by California state Senator Scott Weiner, a gay Democrat representing San Francisco, who is also reportedly interested in running for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat when she retires.

Between the passage of SB145 and the data from the Daily Mail analysis, one thing is clear: the early release of pedophiles from prison isn’t a bug; it’s a feature. These aren’t just a few pedophiles who slipped through the cracks of justice. This is systemic. What message does this send to sex predators who target children? Come to California!