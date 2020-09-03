CA Legislature Passes Bill Easing Punishment for Pedophiles Because of 'LGBTQ Equality' or Something

Earlier this week, California legislators passed a law that, if signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, would end automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors. Proponents of this insane bill claim it will end “discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry.”

The bill, SB145, was first introduced in January 2019 by California state Senator Scott Weiner, a gay Democrat representing San Francisco. The bill would “exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register,” leaving the decision to the presiding judge.

State Senator Weiner says the bill “eliminates discrimination against LGBTQ youth in our criminal justice system.”

6. #SB145 ends discrimination against #LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry. Currently, these youth are forced onto the registry for consensual sex — even if a judge doesn’t think it’s appropriate — in situations where straight youth are not. https://t.co/vjLVet0psI — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 1, 2020

Despite the bill passing, some of Wiener’s fellow Democrats are not buying his argument.

“I cannot in my mind as a mother understand how sex between a 24-year-old and a 14-year-old could ever be consensual, how it could ever not be a registrable offense,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. “We should never give up on this idea that children should be in no way subject to a predator.”

Unfortunately, not enough of her fellow Democrats agreed, and the bill just barely passed through both Houses of the California legislature.

Scott Wiener is a longtime radical LGBTQ activist who recently received the endorsement of Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris.

“Kamala Harris also knows me & my work,” Wiener announced on Twitter two days after her selection as Biden’s running mate. “I’m honored to have Kamala’s endorsement of my reelection to the Senate.”

I’ve known & worked with the next Vice President of the United States for nearly 20 years. Kamala Harris also knows me & my work. I’m honored to have Kamala’s endorsement of my reelection to the Senate. So much work lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/OCkUCQGE6T — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 14, 2020

Perhaps Kamala Harris needs to be asked a few questions about SB145. By Wiener’s own telling, Harris “knows” him and his “work.” His “work” now includes introducing a bill that exempts convicted pedophiles from automatically being registered as sex offenders as long as they’re less than ten years older than the victim.

You know, because of LGBTQ equality.

The media won’t make her answer to this, but the Trump campaign ought to make it an issue.

Governor Newsom has until the end of September to sign the bill into law.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis