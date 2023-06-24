WHO Declares 'Infodemic,' Announces 'Misinformation' Surveillance Program

The World Health Organization (WHO), funded primarily by the CCP and Bill Gates tag team, has been very busy getting its so-called “pandemic treaties” into place, which in effect hand over national control of a state’s public health response to unaccountable multinational bureaucrats — whose interests, not unimportantly, are not shared by the populations over which they exercise authority.

Relatedly, the WHO also succeeded recently in instituting “vaccine passports” across the European Union.

Dovetailing with both of those projects of social control is the organization’s declaration of war on something called an “infodemic.”

Via the Preparedness and Resilience for Emerging Threats (PRET) document (emphasis added):

People have now access to an enormous amount of information (which increases during crisis) from many different sources, traditional or digital, including for instance online platform offering pre-print access to scientific articles. Health institutions are not anymore, the only provider of information. This new information ecosystem has generated a new “Health Threat” that accompanies epidemics and pandemics, called infodemic. Infodemic is the overabundance of information -accurate or not- which makes it difficult for individuals to adopt behaviours that will protect their health and the health of their families and communities. The infodemic can directly impact health, hamper the implementation of public health countermeasures and undermine trust and social cohesiveness. Infodemic cannot be eliminated it can only be managed. This is why WHO and partners have developed the approach of infodemic management which encompasses Risk Communication and Community Engagement adding additional tools and approaches to manage it more efficiently in the 21st century.

The use of the term “infodemic” might seem like a silly rhetorical invention of the kind often used by large organizations and their PR departments. However, it signifies something deeper, which is the rolling of issues ostensibly unrelated to true public health under the Public Health™ umbrella.

I have written about this phenomenon elsewhere in the context of, for example, the Democrat governor of New York fashioning gun control into a Public Health™ issue.

By this method, the government grants for itself an entirely new justification for gun confiscation, or censorship in the case of the “infodemic,” or whatever fashionable social engineering project comes along next.

If the WHO has a truly abiding interest in combatting what it calls “misinformation,” it might consider starting with the Public Health™ bureaucrats who lied over and over and over with zero consequences for over three years at this point.

Or it might start with all the corporate state news actors who claimed, with zero actual knowledge of the ingredients or mechanism of action of the shots, that the COVID-19 vaccines are totally “safe and effective” when the evidence at the time didn’t support either claim, as more and more research now bears out.

Unfortunately, we know how the WHO’s “infodemic” regime will be applied — unfairly, arbitrarily, opaquely, and with no meaningful recourse for the censored.