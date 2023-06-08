COVID-19 Shots May Trigger Multiple Sclerosis: Study

In a study titled “Covid-19 vaccination can induce multiple sclerosis via cross-reactive CD4+ T cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and myelin peptides,” published via The WHO COVID-19 Research Database, Swiss researchers established a causal link between the COVID-19 shots and multiple sclerosis (MS) in two case studies:

We report here two cases of multiple sclerosis (MS) with clinical and new radiological signs beginning in close temporal relation* to spike (S) protein mRNA-based vaccinations… Self-reactive T cells were detected from Spike specific T cell population in both patients. CD4+ T from CSF also showed reactivity to MBP, MOG, PLP peptide pools. Finally, we found proinflammatory T cell clones that recognize both Spike protein and immunodominant MBP peptides and MOG peptides, which have previously been implicated in MS… Detailed studies of both peripheral blood- and CSFderived CD4+ T cells show that the onset of MS in these two cases is very likely caused by CD4+ T cell clones that cross-recognize SARS-CoV-2 S protein-derived peptides and peptides derived from myelin proteins, which have previously been implicated in MS.

(*”Close temporal relation” is medical speak for “happened right after.”)

Dr. John Campbell, a former shot advocate-turned-skeptic who has been incrementally red-pilled in real time on the internet for all to see, breaks down the study’s findings here.

Check it out while you can because it’s liable to get memory-holed by The Science™ for narrative control purposes.

Another study published recently via Cureus also established a plausible causal relationship between the injections and the subsequent onset of MS:

In this study, it is proposed that the COVID vaccine can trigger the immune system which helps with self-antigens production of CNS in susceptible people. Also, this study showed that there were significant correlations between the following risk factors and developing MS post-COVID-19 vaccinations: Pfizer vaccine, low serum level of vitamin D, positive EBNA1-IgG, and family history of MS.

Studies not conducive to the narrative have a way of getting lost. Which, by the way, illustrates the stupidity of Branch COVIDian Neil Degrasse Tyson claiming that what he values in the pursuit of knowledge above all is something called “scientific consensus.”

Consensus means nothing when information is selectively boosted or suppressed by Public Health™ technocrats depending on whether it serves or undermines their agenda.

Of course, if one made an argument for a causal link between the shots and multiple sclerosis at any time during 2021 or 2022, one was very likely find oneself kicked off of various platforms like Facebook and Medium, as I was for “COVID misinformation.”