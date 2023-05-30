How the WHO Severely Threatens National Sovereignty

Surveying the global media landscape, one might have noticed that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the rhetoric from media organizations and (theoretically) sovereign national governments throughout the West sounded eerily similar.

This was not an accident, nor was it solely the result of the liberal hive mind. The globalist technocrats have been quietly constructing for decades a global, centralized biomedical regime comprised of transnational biomedical firms, non-government organizations, and, most importantly, international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO’s influence over national public health policies expanded greatly as a result of COVID-19 due to strategic propaganda disseminated through the corporate state media.

The WHO, conveniently, was just the organization positioned to provide that unified response. “A global pandemic requires a global response,” went the self-serving argument full of hopeful, triumphant background music heralding the organization as the global savior.

About a year ago, the WHO started publicizing what it has termed “pandemic treaties” as a means to internationalize national public health institutions and consolidate decision-making authority into its hands.

Via World Health Organization, March 2023:

Countries of the World Health Organization have begun negotiations on a global accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, using the “zero draft” as a basis for negotiating an agreement to protect nations and communities from future pandemic emergencies.

Ending Friday, discussions on the draft pandemic accord took place during the weeklong fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), which includes WHO’s 194 countries. Negotiations on the draft will continue over the next year according to a timetable laid out by the World Health Assembly.

These so-called pandemic treaties, as the UK Parliament explained, “include promoting high-level political commitment and whole-of-government whole-of-society approaches, addressing equity, enhancing the One Health approach, and strengthening health systems and their resilience.” In other words, the UK government will be made to enact any measures the unelected WHO technocrats tell them to.

In the UK, the WHO has made significant progress in getting its “treaty” in place.

Via The Telegraph:

Lockdown measures could be imposed on the UK by the World Health Organisation (WHO) during a future pandemic under sweeping new powers, ministers fear. Member states would be obliged to follow the agency’s instructions when responding to pandemics, including by introducing vaccine passports, border closures and quarantine measures, under a draft update to its regulations. A new “pandemic treaty” under discussion would also force Britain to spend five per cent of its health budget on preparing for another virus outbreak.

A formal petition posted to the UK Parliament website demanded a public referendum on the WHO takeover: “We want the Government to commit to not signing any international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness established by the World Health Organization (WHO), unless this is approved through a public referendum.” It garnered over 156,000 signatures before being closed, but no such public referendum has yet occurred and likely never will.

To Donald Trump’s credit, he announced intentions to disentangle the federal government from the WHO in April 2020, which was subsequently fully reversed by Brandon’s handlers when he assumed office.

Make no doubt: the U.S., as the largest economy in the world and the de facto leader of the liberal world order, is big game for the WHO. They are going to push hard to get formal control (having already seized informal control) of the NIH, CDC, FDA, et al. once they succeed in Europe and Oceania. And the Democrats are going to facilitate it.