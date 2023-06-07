WHO Global Vaccine Passports Go Live in Europe

As the World Health Organization pandemic treaties bear fruit, the mark of the beast has arrived in Europe. Everything the Public Health™ experts have done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to this moment of triumph for the global technocracy.

“WHO & EU_Commission launch landmark digital health initiative to help protect people across the world from on-going & future health threats,” WHO tweeted out on June 5. “This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better #HealthForAll.”

WHO & @EU_Commission launch landmark digital health initiative to help protect people across the world from on-going & future health threats This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network that will develop a wide range of digital products… pic.twitter.com/IPlxn8wAXv — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 5, 2023

Orwellian digital social control grids are loving, and liberal. #HealthForAll.

Via World Health Organization (emphasis added):

In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics. This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

By “facilitate global mobility,” they mean immobilizing “anti-vaxxers” or, in fact, any enemy of the state by denying them entry to countries that have handed their border control over to the WHO.

Continuing:

Building on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network, WHO aims to offer all WHO Member States access to an open-source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “New digital health products in development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and more effectively”.

By definition, an international, unelected regime with access to individuals’ most private medical data is incompatible with “data protection and privacy.”

Continuing:

One of the key elements in the European Union’s work against the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU swiftly established interoperable COVID-19 certificates (entitled ‘EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate’ or ‘EU DCC’). Based on open-source technologies and standards it allowed also for the connection of non-EU countries that issue certificates according to EU DCC specifications, becoming the most widely used solution around the world.

Note, again, the rhetorical sleight of hand. The government first restricts movement in Europe based on debunked pseudoscience, then offers as the solution vaccination certificates that “facilitate free movement.” The government invents a problem, grants itself authority over solving said problem, and then frames itself as the savior.