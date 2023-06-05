The 6 Worst COVID Offenders, Vol. II

(Continued From The 6 Worst COVID Offenders)

Please understand, Dear Reader, which I also offered as a disclaimer in the original article, that this is by no means an exhaustive list of all the COVID criminals still unindicted. They should all be prosecuted, including all the blue state governors beyond Andrew Cuomo (included here) who went along with the authoritarian agenda.

Klaus Schwab

In addition to the UN and the WHO, the informal global governance organization World Economic Forum was also integral to the global Public Health™ COVID-19 response.

In particular, Klaus was instrumental in orchestrating the planned supply line demolition and subsequent implosion of the global economy – even while his own organization acknowledged as early as April 2020 that the lockdowns were likely to starve millions.

Rochelle Walensky

Frankly, I didn’t include the former CDC director on the first list — despite being nominally in charge of the most influential government agency in the pandemic response — because she is a transparent ditz who only got to her position because she has no moral center whatsoever and will repeat whatever pharma talking points she is handed. Having a vagina – or a fronthole, as the LGBTQ+++™ propagandists call it – surely helped in her ascension. For equity.

She was not the mastermind of the COVID lockdowns or vaxx mandates, or anything else for that matter, but she was nonetheless prevalent in corporate state media pushing them.

Francis Collins

In his unofficial role as government propaganda minister, in late 2020, Collins penned the following email to Anthony Fauci demanding a little narrative enforcement on the writers of the Great Barrington Declaration, a thoughtful document authored by numerous well-respected epidemiologists that criticized government lockdown policy:

This proposal from three fringe epidemiologists… seems to be getting a lot of attention – and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt and Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises. I don’t think like that on line yet – is it underway?

Andrew Cuomo

The now-disgraced former New York governor at the time got himself endless fawning corporate state media coverage for his goofy daily COVID briefings in which he terrified menopausal liberals across the country with nonstop fearmongering, almost all of it overwrought and based on nonsense pumped out by the likes of Francis Collins et al.

Meanwhile, while New Yorkers weren’t allowed to go to the gym, the governor was quietly forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients – of the elderly demographic that is the only real at-risk group – and then covering up the death count.

Joseph Biden

I considered putting the Brandon entity on the first list but didn’t because, like Walensky, he is no mastermind of anything. In fact, he very clearly often has no idea what planet he is on. His role in government is entirely superficial and ceremonial.

Alas, he makes the list on account of the brutal enforcement of his handlers’ lockdown and, in particular, vaxx mandate measures.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” the entity read off the teleprompter in September 2021, a barely veiled threat to the unvaccinated, as he ushered in his ultra-draconian and totally illegal federal vaccine mandate.

Donald Trump

As Stacey Lennox reported, Trump has bragged about his Operation War Speed travesty as recently as this month.

JUST NOW: Iowa voter tells Trump "we have lost people because you supported the jab." Trump responds by praising the COVID mRNA shots, doesn't acknowledge any of the adverse effects. "I was able to do something that nobody else could have done…There's a big portion of the… pic.twitter.com/rfuj4jqybS — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 1, 2023

Trump apologists can talk themselves in circles until they’re blue in the face, but the stubborn reality is that Operation Warp Speed, the lockdowns, etc., all happened on Trump’s watch with his, depending on the day of the week, tacit or explicit approval.

Were he so inclined, Trump could’ve done away with the monster Fauci on Day One, but he allowed him to retain his lucrative post until he left office in 2021, well after it was obvious to anyone with half a brain and a modicum of integrity that the Fauci creature was Josef Mengele reincarnated.

No grace granted. He failed the COVID test miserably, and nothing short of a groveling apology and acknowledgment, hedge-free, of his failures will redeem him. Everyone makes mistakes; the true test of character is not whether they are made but whether the individual has the strength to admit them, attempt to make amends, and move on. Alas, such acknowledgment is unlikely to occur because his fragile man-child ego won’t permit him to admit any mistake, ever, for any reason.