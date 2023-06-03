The 6 Worst COVID Offenders

When the Soviet Union collapsed in the early ’90s and most of its constituent states transitioned to nominal liberal democracies, the administrative states of Central and Eastern Europe had a problem on their hands: what to do with the Communist party apparatchiks who previously served the totalitarian agenda?

Many of them wormed their way back into positions of authority.

Via The Black Book of Communism, 1999:

Throughout the former Communist world, moreover, virtually none of its responsible officials has been put on trial or punished. Indeed, everywhere Communist parties, though usually under new names, compete in politics.

In the modern era, we should never permit the COVID-19 thugs who wrecked Western societies and economies over the past three years to refurbish their images and slink back into public service.

Most, if not all, of the people on this list should be prosecuted and meted out justice to the maximum extent allowable under applicable laws. The ones who can’t get put away due to technicalities should be subjected to de facto findings of guilt in the court of public opinion by being ostracized forever from polite society.

What we need, what justice demands, is Nuremberg II with these people as the chief defendants.

Note that this is by no means an exhaustive list; rather, it’s a compilation of some of the guiltiest parties among a veritable sea of guilty co-conspirators in my view.

Anthony Fauci

The king daddy of COVID is Anthony Fauci, who was allowed to retire from public service last year as the highest-paid federal employee in U.S. history to collect his hefty pension and vaccine royalties unmolested.

No single person is more responsible in the context of the U.S. for driving the three-pronged agenda of vax mandate, forced masking, and lockdown than Anthony Fauci — not to mention his illicit funneling of cash to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for coronavirus gain-of-function research after it was outlawed in the U.S. in 2014.

Fauci: “I don’t think” we’ll ever stop forcing Americans to wear masks on airplanes pic.twitter.com/d2BmaGF0Ay — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 20, 2021

Peter Daszak

Peter Daszak, head of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance through which Fauci funneled money to the Wuhan lab, colluded with Fauci in the early days of the pandemic to rig the narrative and smear proponents of the lab-leak theory as “conspiracy theorists.”

I just wanted to say a personal thankyou [sic] on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

—Peter Daszak to Anthony Fauci, April 18, 2020

That’s called a conspiracy in the service of covering up a crime — arguably, the biggest crime in human history.

Peter Hotez

Dr. Peter Hotez, a visibly unhealthy butterball who somehow has positioned himself as an authority on Public Health™ and who was once floated as Dr. Fauci’s replacement, was instrumental in pushing COVID vaccine propaganda and driving the demonization of “anti-vaxxers.”

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally."

– @PeterHotez, Professor and Dean @BCM_TropMed, on the devastating impact of #misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/ZluiMGJ2gX — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2022

"This is death by anti-science and a lot of this has been coming out of the nighttime Fox News," Dr. Peter Hotez says about the widespread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation. https://t.co/M8WeaGkWMP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2021

Leana Wen

Former Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen, who once likened “anti-vaxxers” to drunk drivers, was the most rabid of all the corporate state media doctors. Dr. Leana Wen on CNN, Sep. 10, 2021:

We need to start looking at the choice to remain unvaccinated the same as we look at driving while intoxicated. You have the option to not get vaccinated if you want, but then you can’t go out in public .

.@DrLeanaWen: “There are privileges associated with being an American. That if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel in our state, it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know to board a plane." pic.twitter.com/eyhEVooV20 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2021

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, funded predominately by Bill Gates and the CCP, quarterbacked the global Public Health™ response to COVID-19. He is the main reason, next to Klaus Schwab of the WEF, that every Western government sounded exactly the same in its posturing around the pandemic.

As Kevin Downey, Jr. reported earlier this year, the WHO is actively working to get the Biden administration to sign over American sovereignty so as to allow global technocrats to direct the American response to the next pandemic, which the organization promises is on its way.

Bill Gates

Perhaps no individual is as dangerous to actual public health — and, in fact, life itself — as the authoritarian posing as a do-gooder nerd Bill Gates. He was a major funder of the Moderna mRNA vax development.

His financial interest in the shots, of course, was not disclosed during his numerous appearances on corporate state media shilling for them.

The “philanthropist” is currently working on a vaccine patch for babies, blocking out the sun for “climate change,” and building a “World Health Organization Pandemic Task Force.”