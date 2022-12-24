Biomedical Terrorist Organization WHO Accuses Anti-Vaxxers of 'Anti-Science Aggression,' Calls Them 'Killing Force'

The Bill Gates-funded World Health Organization (WHO) is on the rhetorical warpath against “anti-vaxxers” who won’t submit to the mRNA injections, launching a new social media campaign to demonize their opponents.

Via ThinkCivics:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled unvaccinated people a “major killing force globally” in a new campaign being promoted on social media. The WHO is promoting a new video that targets “anti-vaccine activism” by blasting those who choose not to be vaccinated for supporting “anti-science aggression.” The video features pediatrician and vaccine advocate Dr. Peter Hotez who laments the “devastating impact of misinformation and disinformation” regarding Big Pharma’s Covid shots.

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally."

– @PeterHotez, Professor and Dean @BCM_TropMed, on the devastating impact of #misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/ZluiMGJ2gX — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2022

Virologist Peter Hotez, the useful vector that the WHO uses to launch its attack, is a fat slob from whom no sane person would take medical advice. He admitted to Joe Rogan that he consumes fast food as the staple of his diet, with no regard for nutrition at all.

Here’s a challenge: find a single interview or publication from Public Health™ authority Peter Hotez discussing the negative public health impacts of unchecked obesity and the degradation of the American food supply.

Why would he concern himself with healthy food? Where’s the social control/profit angle for that? Where’s the career advancement angle?

Hotez, whose lab receives Gates Foundation money, has shilled for the vaccine passport/mandatory vaxx/lockdown agenda since the beginning of the pandemic because he knows where his bread gets buttered.

Not sure what's going on, although in some cases I can source the origins of his talking points. He's not speaking to COVID experts, even though any of us would talk to him in a heartbeat. Joe has enormous influence, the potential to be a great ally to fully vaccinate the nation https://t.co/ubIPR4fAxP — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) August 7, 2021

In 2021, Hotez published a “research” paper ostensibly calling for a government crackdown on “anti-science aggression”:

The acceleration of anti-science activities demands not only new responses and approaches but also international coordination. Vaccines and other biomedical advances will not be sufficient to halt COVID-19 or future potentially catastrophic illnesses, unless we simultaneously counter anti-science aggression… solutions through biomedicine won’t be sufficient to halt the spread of COVID-19. We must simultaneously dismantle anti-science.

What does “dismantling anti-science” look like, and who’s going to be doing the dismantling? Which entity enjoys a monopoly on violence? Let your imagination run wild.