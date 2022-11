UNREAL New Images Emerge From Chinese 'Zero COVID' Techno-Hell

Fueled by the obstinate inertia of the Chinese Communist Party — which would view backtracking on policy it has so publicly fully committed to as an unacceptable loss of face (an important and often misunderstood concept in Asian culture) — the government’s brutal “Zero COVID” policy runs full steam ahead.

The resulting images — the handful that leak out of China’s infamous internet firewall — shock the conscience. Science fiction isn’t so imaginative in its depictions of futuristic dystopia.

Big Whites promote public health with headkicks

China’s COVID Stormtroopers —ย dubbed “big whites” (ๅคง็™ฝ) after, of all namesakes, a fictitious Disney robot — enforce the government’s policies on the ground.

They are ostensibly tasked with promoting public health, which makes the beatings they regularly inflict on the non-compliant public ironic (although the Chinese largely do not appreciate or, often, even understand the very Western concept of irony).

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณThe white guards beating health into people pic.twitter.com/1Krqzbk6su — ๐š๐™ฐ๐™ถ๐™ด ๐™ฐ๐™ถ๐™ฐ๐™ธ๐™ฝ๐š‚๐šƒ ๐šƒ๐™ท๐™ด ๐š ๐™ฐ๐™ฒ๐™ฒ๐™ธ๐™ฝ๐™ด (@72powpow) November 21, 2022

Everyone except the most hardened conspiracy theorist knows optimal health is the inevitable result of a boot to the face.

CCP drones spray unidentified chemicals onto cities

Whatever comprises the drone cocktails, if the lead paint in Chinese-produced children’s toys is any indication, it’s probably not good.

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Drones disinfecting the air..with CCP health spray..its stupendous pic.twitter.com/UhrU4h5WLT — ๐š๐™ฐ๐™ถ๐™ด ๐™ฐ๐™ถ๐™ฐ๐™ธ๐™ฝ๐š‚๐šƒ ๐šƒ๐™ท๐™ด ๐š ๐™ฐ๐™ฒ๐™ฒ๐™ธ๐™ฝ๐™ด (@72powpow) November 22, 2022

iPhone factory workers riot against Big Whites

Previous clips emerged on Twitter of Foxconn (where the iPhone is produced) workers hopping over barbed-wire fences to flee from the Zero COVID lockdowns back to their villages.

The ones that remain are now rioting against the Big Whites in spectacular fashion.

That iPhoneโ€™s gonna come late this season pic.twitter.com/cM8O67JiM5 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 24, 2022

Big Whites attacked throughout China

Riots in China over health restrictions. The health police beaten and forced to flee by angry crowds. pic.twitter.com/WISTZf7lgq — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) November 24, 2022

CHINA – Government has changed all protestors Covid QR codes to RED. Effectively locking them down. Now you know what those thousands of camps they are building were for! China doesnโ€™t like dissent.. and thatโ€™s catching on in your country too!pic.twitter.com/fs6caMiyqw — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 23, 2022

CCP erects 250,000-capacity COVID concentration camps in Guangzhou

Via Reuters:

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is setting up makeshift hospitals and quarantine sites with capacity for nearly 250,000 beds for COVID-19 infections, officials said on Thursday, as cases across the country hit their highest level since April.

Klaus Schwab: Chinese governance is a ‘role model for many countries’

The reason that Chinese Zero COVID policy is relevant to the West — other than as a novel demonstration of out-of-control despotism — is that the technocrats, repeatedly, publicly praise the CCP for its oppression.

WEF head Klaus Schwab recently referred to the government as a “role model for many countries” on state television for the sake of “sustainability” and “systemic transformation,” whatever that means.