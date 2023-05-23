Techno-Hell: Bill Gates-Funded Baby Vaccine Patch

Bill Gates, the world-famous self-styled “philanthropist,” is about to make a boatload of cash off of a new vaccine delivery system one of his biotech firms has pioneered.

Via Micron Biomedical, Inc.’s press release (emphasis added):

Micron Biomedical, a life science company developing first-in-class dissolvable microarray-based products that simplify and improve the administration, transport, and storage of drugs and vaccines, today announced positive Phase 1/2 data from the first-ever clinical trial of microarray technology in children including infants as young as 9 months old. The study, which evaluated the safety, immunogenicity, and acceptability of the leading commercially available measles-rubella (MR) vaccine from the Serum Institute of India delivered by Micron’s microarray technology in adults, toddlers and infants, was presented today at the MICRONEEDLES 2023 conference in Seattle, Washington. “Micron, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the CDC, is thrilled to accomplish a major milestone in the future of injection-free administration of necessary and potentially life-saving vaccines and therapeutics,” said Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. “With this completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial in children, in addition to other completed and ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, Micron remains at the forefront of the effort to bring microarray-based drug and vaccine products to market.”

“The use of microneedles to deliver particle-based vaccines is gaining importance because of the combined advantages of particulate vaccine and pain-free immunization,” reports the medical journal Micromachines. “Transdermal vaccination route using biodegradable microneedles is a rapidly progressing field of research and applications.”

What could go wrong?

Related: Biden’s Scammy $5 Billion Pharma ‘Partnership’



Passing phase 1 and phase 2 trials, which generally involve very limited sets of experimental groups, isn’t definitive proof of safety or efficacy. It isn’t until phase 3 and post-market studies that safety and efficacy at scale are really proven — unfortunately, often following mass illness and injury among patients who receive the novel treatments.

Hence the frequent FDA recalls of products they previously authorized — “more than 14,000 drug recalls in the last 10 years, according to FDA statistics.” But by the time recalls happen, all the FDA bureaucrats on the take have already gotten their piece of the pie, and many have moved on to work for the pharmaceutical firms whose products they previously rubber-stamped.

As just one example among literally thousands, Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, left the agency to Join Pfizer’s board in 2019. That’s how this filthy game gets played, and Bill Gates is one of the best at playing it.