Trump Needs a Reality Check on the mRNA Jabs

President Donald Trump returned to Iowa on Thursday after canceling a rally due to weather in the first-in-the-nation caucus state earlier in May. He met with smaller groups of Iowa voters in a few events canvassing the state. A voter told him at one stop, “We have lost people because you supported the jab.” Then she appears to ask him what he would do differently. Given all we know about the clot shots now, Trump’s response was astonishing.

“Well, you know, everyone wanted a vaccine at that time. And I was able to do something that nobody else could have done, getting it done very, very rapidly,” Trump responded. “But I never was for mandates, so I thought the mandates were terrible. And you know, there’s a big portion of the country that thinks it was a great thing.”

JUST NOW: Iowa voter tells Trump "we have lost people because you supported the jab." Trump responds by praising the COVID mRNA shots, doesn't acknowledge any of the adverse effects. "I was able to do something that nobody else could have done…There's a big portion of the… pic.twitter.com/rfuj4jqybS — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 1, 2023

Oh, where to begin? First, the portion of the country that thinks the jabs were a great thing will never vote for President Trump. They are on the side of the aisle with Trump’s new best buddy Andrew Cuomo and still wear masks outdoors. A Rasmussen poll noted in January that almost half of Americans believed the shots were causing unexplained deaths, and more than one in four believed they knew some that had died due to the jab.

At the time, 60% of Republicans believed there was a reason to be concerned about the safety of the mRNA shots. Additional studies have been reported since then that implicate the mRNA shots, specifically the spike protein they generate, to a whole host of medical problems from acute onset blindness to impairing the immune system’s ability to fight COVID-19 infections in the future after repeated vaccinations. Evidence about the shot’s role in causing myocarditis in young men continues to accumulate. And honest providers will tell you that they don’t know the long-term prognosis for young Americans who suffered from heart-related adverse events.

Recommended: Trump Loses Endorsement to DeSantis Over Attack on Kayleigh McEnany

Next, the people who “wanted” a vaccine were Dr. Anthony Fauci and goons like Bill Gates. Treating physicians nationwide were frantically trying to formulate combinations of existing drugs that effectively halted the progression of severe illness with COVID. At every turn, they were shut down by Fauci and the FDA from the bully pulpit Trump gave them. The president was duped into fast-tracking a vaccine technology the government had been playing with for years, from which Fauci’s NIH received a $400 million windfall.

Because Fauci and his minions scuttled every effective early treatment protocol and attacked the clinicians using them, much of America was held hostage with lockdowns and school closures pending an approved vaccine. Once Trump left office, the jabs were used to otherize the unvaccinated.

By the fall of 2021, President Biden used his bully pulpit to declare COVID a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” even though at that point, his CDC Director had admitted the jabs did not prevent illness from or transmission of the virus. That period was a nightmare for those who could not take them or wanted more information. Anyone who does not recall it only needs to watch the compilation from Grabien’s Tom Elliott:

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 1 Media: The Unvaccinated Are Scum pic.twitter.com/hPvLfEtW3O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2023

Operation Warp Speed did have a bright spot. Monoclonal antibodies (MAs) were also part of the program and were very effective when states used them to treat at-risk residents. Florida did an excellent job distributing them and reducing hospitalizations. However, success could not divert a health bureaucracy insistent on a vaccine. Supplies of MAs were pulled back, and new formulations were ignored when new COVID variants appeared.

Trump would do better to play up his own recovery with Regeneron, take credit for the lives saved by MAs, and blame Biden and Fauci for not making them widely available because riffing on being the genius who brought us the mRNA jabs will only lose more voters by November of 2024.