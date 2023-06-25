On November 17, 1973, President Richard Nixon told a group of Associated Press reporters and editors in an hour-long presser that he wasn’t cashing in on his public service job as president. In the televised news conference in which Nixon was said to have been “well prepared, remembering dates and times when he held key meetings with various aides on Watergate matters,” Nixon famously said, “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”

And he’s right. People have got to know if their president is a crook. Standards have changed for the worse, but Americans still want to know if their president is playing for the other team.

Eventually, Nixon would pay $432,787.13 in back taxes that he’d written off for security improvements to his home in San Clemente. He may be the last president who paid the costs to accommodate the Secret Service.

Now, the Secret Service forks over $30,000 a month to be able to afford to live next to Hunter Biden, in addition to what it spends to protect Joe Biden in his three expensive manses that he can “afford” on his Senate, vice presidential, and presidential salaries. We’re assured that the president is a gifted house flipper, which explains how he can afford all of the ongoing costs, maintenance, and other financial jugglings it takes to own multiple homes.

Joe Biden has led a slippery political life. Truth is fungible in Joe Biden’s transactional way of life. His family lore is ever-changing. The only thing that matters is getting through the next exchange, the next speech, or the day — which is usually cut short. He is largely protected from press questions. The questions he does take are from reporters whose questions are predictable or preordained. He’s largely gotten away with his charades because, aw c’mon, maaaan, that’s just Joe being Joe.

Remember when the “appearance of impropriety” was enough to run someone off the public stage? We’re way beyond that with Joe Biden. For a while, Democrats and the media tried to write off the estimable Rudy Giuliani when he reported much of this Biden family “appearance of impropriety” because he was a Trump ally. But Giuliani was largely right about Joe and Hunter’s international shakedowns because he read Hunter Biden’s laptop and, as a former federal prosecutor, knows the law.

We now find ourselves in a place in American history where there is proof from the U.S. Treasury Department of at least 150 suspicious activity reports on the Bidens and their hinky dealings with foreign powers.

We now find out that the telephone Hunter Biden complained about having to bankroll, along with a myriad of his dad’s other bills, was a separate phone, not his personal or government phone. As Peter Schweizer reported on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, he’s reported this information to authorities.

We know from the [Hunter Biden] laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a phone line that Joe Biden used as vice president. It was AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world. We shared that phone number and that account information with people at the House Oversight Committee. My hope is, if they haven’t already, subpoenaed those records. I think it will give an indication of how tight the communication was. That may be the phone that the Ukraine – the Burisma – executive used in this allegation that he talked to Joe Biden and recorded conversations.

Was Joe using a secret phone?

BREAKING: Hunter Biden paid for a AT&T private phone line that Joe Biden used while Vice President to conduct bribery, espionage and treason.

pic.twitter.com/o0pOxt90bf — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) June 25, 2023

The Burisma executive has told congressional investigators that he has 17 recorded conversations with the Bidens about their deals. Most of those conversations were with Hunter and two were with Joe Biden.

Was there a quid pro Joe?

This is the video where Joe Biden exposes what he did for a $5 million bribe He got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired who was investigating Burisma And who paid Joe & Hunter? A Burisma executive who kept secret recordings of their deal Insane corruption

https://t.co/zuGGCLVaVy — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 12, 2023

We know that “The Big Guy” — Joe Biden — was written into deals that Hunter Biden conducted with foreign powers.

Whistleblowers allege that Hunter traded his father’s reputation and access to conduct those transactions as evidenced by this July 2017 WhatsApp message with a Chinese energy company executive, whose company was clearly connected to the Chinese security apparatus.

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight, [sic] And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here wait for the call with my father.

One of the whistleblowers reported that the Department of Justice refused to allow a check on Joe Biden’s whereabouts on that date. The Bidens received $5.1 million within ten days of this message.

There have been Qs about the authenticity of this WhatsApp message from #HunterBiden. But investigators got this directly through a warrant for his iCloud account. Pics confirm he was at Joe's house. Investigators wanted to use GPS to check Joe's location but were denied pic.twitter.com/5gluUwFXk0 — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) June 24, 2023

We know from Hunter Biden’s laptop that he was in his dad’s Wilmington, Delaware, home when this call was made. Was Joe there? The DOJ doesn’t want you to know.

Photos from Hunter Biden's laptop place the President's son at the Biden family's Wilmington Delaware home on the same day the WhatsApp message was sent: July 30, 2017. pic.twitter.com/Dh8D8ydg8e — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

The DOJ stonewalled several other avenues of inquiry from the IRS agents looking into these nefarious-looking Hunter Biden deals. It looks like obstruction of justice by the DOJ. Remember, too, that the IRS agents were removed from the case after they became whistleblowers.

Indeed, Joe Biden was out of the office when this text was sent, but it also shows that Joe Biden, as their business associate Tony Bobulinski told the FBI under oath, knew all about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

But, as Schweizer notes, “Henry Zhao in 2015 had already sent the Bidens $5 million.” For those keeping book, that means this payoff came when Joe Biden was still veep. Schweitzer said that Hunter Biden characterized this payment as “this is a deal that is important to my family involving his father.”

Joe Biden said during the 2020 campaign that he “never” talked with Hunter about his business dealings. That statement is another of Joe Biden’s whoppers.

What the call also shows is Joe Biden was the product Hunter put up for sale. To add to that optic, there were also previous occasions when Hunter brought his business associates to the White House when Joe was veep.

The DOJ stonewalling and whistleblower testimony that the DOJ refused to allow a search warrant to be served at Joe Biden’s Wilmington home where Hunter was staying but sent an FBI SWAT team to toss Donald Trump’s home appear to make the case that the DOJ has a funny idea of what constitutes equal justice.

We’re always told that X is “worse than Watergate.”

This obstruction, the Trump raid and prosecutions, and the DOJ and FBI Trump Russia ops are themselves bigger than Watergate. It probably won’t surprise you to learn that the CIA had a hand in the Watergate break-in beyond what we knew before. This was an attempt to get dirt on Democrats who were using a prostitution ring.

Nixon, the most popular president in years — winning 49 out of 50 states in the 1972 election — took the apparent fall. He resigned rather than be impeached.

Did Joe Biden sell access and, in the case of the Ukrainian deal, swap US cash to change policy — and then get a kickback from the deal? Did he do this on more than one deal? What kind of treachery are we talking about here, anyway?

Representative Mike McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, talked about Biden’s bizarre behavior with China on Sunday Morning Futures.

He said that in order to get the meeting between President Xi and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Biden required the U.S. to “give up export licenses to Huawei. We had to concede technical licenses to Huawei.” The U.S. also had to look the other way on human rights abuses and give up sanctions on Huawei. “That’s not the way you conduct diplomacy,” McCaul said. Huawei is the CPP-backed company carrying out the communist party’s “Belt and road initiative,” which seeks, to among other things, install worldwide surveillance.

Previously, the U.S. got the UK and other Five Eyes intelligence countries to tell China to pound sand, but President Biden just gave up technical licenses for this company to get a meeting and handshake photo op with Xi. This is also after Biden soft-soaped the Chinese spy balloon as a nothing burger though the balloon possessed controls and photographic equipment to surveil many of America’s most sensitive bases before it was destroyed. McCaul said that it was the “most in-your-face act of espionage, going across the United States, across our military nuclear sites and B-52 sites.”

Biden is responsible for the debacle in Afghanistan, which left China with a valuable port, the Bagram Airfield, to use, McCaul says. The move leaves the United State blind in that part of the world and China with ports and bases there.

We lost all of that. We can’t see Russia, China, and Iran anymore from that part of the world. … [The Chinese] are in Afghanistan right now and imagine that outcome in Afghanistan. They get a trillion dollars of lithium and then access to Bagram air base. That would be the end of the Afghan conflict after 20 years by the Biden administration. […] That’s what started the aggression from Putin, and chairman Xi in the Pacific with Taiwan.

China is now spying on the U.S. from Cuba and seeks to set up a military base.

This foreign policy, if that’s what you want to call it, is a disaster of the first order. And it’s all been on Joe Biden’s watch.

Did this series of disastrous events happen because the Chinese have blackmail material on Joe Biden? Are we filling Ukrainian-bound C-17s with cash and materiel because they had compromising material on the U.S. president?

When he resigned, Nixon told a national television audience, “In all the decisions I have made in my public life, I have always tried to do what was best for the Nation.” He put his personal needs aside because “the interest of the Nation must always come before any personal considerations.” He continued, “I have never been a quitter. To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body. But as President, I must put the interest of America first.” “America needs a full-time President and a full-time Congress,” Nixon said, “particularly at this time with problems we face at home and abroad.”

If President Joe Biden is compromised because he’s selling access for cash and gifts and policy decisions, as it looks like he did in Ukraine, we’d surely need to know.

Because “people have got to know whether or not their president is a crook.”

