West Coast, Messed Coast™: Hunter's Prosti-Tax Write-offs and Paying Reparations to Criminals

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, a weekly look at what’s making news on the far left coast of Washington, Oregon, and California. Consider this a look into the hazy orb to determine what the Left has in store for you.

You Can’t Write Off Sexspenditures

I knew it. There are no coincidences. I reported at PJ Media this week that Hunter Biden was a member of a sex club in Los Angeles. Even more surprising was the fact that the L.A. Times broke the story that could be perceived as a bit of a hit on a Democrat, practically unheard of.

I wrote:

Let’s pause here for a moment and pose a question: Are you more surprised that Hunter Biden was part of a sex club, o[r] that the L.A. Times reported on it? The latter is the correct answer. L.A. Times all day long.

And now the answer has revealed itself. The Hunter Biden got kicked out of a sex club for being a “scumbag” story was coming out anyway because it was inside of a bigger, more politically explosive story that somebody was hoping to forestall. According to IRS whistleblowers, Hunter wrote off the sex club fees and his prostitutes from his taxes.

The New York Post reports that Hunter deducted “tens of thousands of dollars in payments” to the club and to his “West Coast Assistant,” who was “essentially a prostitute,” a whistleblower testified to the House Ways and Means Committee. By writing off these sexspenditures, the president’s son was evading $106,000.00 in taxes in 2018.

The Department of Justice announced this week that Hunter agreed to a plea deal to turn these apparent felonies for fraud and non-payment of taxes in 2017 and 2018 into misdemeanors. He has also received a pretrial diversion for his federal crime of “unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited” — a crime in which 96.6% of the time a perp goes to prison for 18-24 months.

Hunter Biden has made his home in the L.A., Venice, and Malibu areas for the last several years. When he got kicked out of the infamous Chateau Marmot for his drug and prostitute benders and had to move to another luxury hotel, there were times when he hit up a local homeless camp to buy drugs. Once, he was even held at gunpoint until dealers realized he was a customer.

Many people want to give Hunter a pass because he was an out-of-control sex and drug addict, like his sex-addicted sister. But that won’t wash as an excuse when you cheat the taxman — unless your last name is Biden.

Smoke Your Rent, Live in Hunter’s Tent

One of the more underreported stories about Hunter’s stint in Venice Beach was how he cleaned up the homeless encampments there. Well, he didn’t actually do it. The Secret Service did. The Secret Service watched over Hunter’s house and kept the drug addicts from setting up their tents nearby.

Related: We’ll Bet You Didn’t Have Hunter Biden’s Secret Club on Your Bingo Card

But when he left to live in Malibu in his $25,000-a-month-view home, the Secret Service left, too, and so ended the efforts by local officials to keep things clean for Hunter. The homeless came right back, enraging the locals.

Reparations to Criminals

Washington State once criminalized possessing even small amounts of drugs. People were fined and some were jailed. That law was ruled unconstitutional by the state supreme court’s Blake decision.

Now, the state is going back to people who broke the law and paying them reparations for being punished. Newsbreak reports that “nearly $8 million has been refunded, with tens of millions more expected as the bureau [pays off] 200,000 people … eligible to have their old drug convictions vacated…”

West Coast, Messed Coast™ Inflation

Take a bow, West Coast, Messed Coast™, your state’s global warming fanaticism has produced the highest gas prices in the entire nation.

Washington now has the second-highest Regular gas prices in the nation according to GasBuddy. #waleg pic.twitter.com/AFSo3gSAc4 — Todd Myers 🐟🌲🐝 (@WAPolicyGreen) June 13, 2023

Pre-School or College?

We learn this week that sending a kid to daycare in Seattle costs $30,000 per year, double the state average, and is even more expensive than sending them to the University of Washington, which is $2,100 less. Why not send your toddler to the “U” instead? They’re infantilizing college-aged students, anyway; they may as well learn at the feet of the toddlers.

And until the next edition of West Coast, Messed Coast™, I hope you have enough money to put gas in the car to go somewhere sane.