We'll Bet You Didn't Have Hunter Biden's Secret Club on Your Bingo Card Today

You may not have had this on your Hunter Biden Bingo card today, but the president’s son, of whom the president is “very proud,” was part of a club that perfectly matched his gifts and expertise. “Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life,” the saying goes. Hunter apparently tried to hone his skills in a hobby club that helped him achieve the rapturous climax he could only dream of.

But it didn’t last for long.

The founder and now former member of a private sex club told the L.A. Times that Hunter Biden was a member of his club in Los Angeles.

Let’s pause here for a moment and pose a question:

Are you more surprised that Hunter Biden was part of a sex club, of that the L.A. Times reported on it?

The latter is the correct answer. L.A. Times all day long.

If you’ve ever gotten a look at the ookity, icky photos on Hunter Biden’s laptop or the phone conversations with his sex-trafficked hookers, also on the non-existent, Rooskie “hacked” laptop, you know that Hunter is a sick, narcissistic crackhead who recorded his sex sessions — and sometimes uploaded them to his Pornhub account. In one case, the still-married Hunter uploaded a tryst with his dead brother’s wife and entitled it, “Lonely Widow.”

What a classy guy.

So it won’t surprise you to learn that Hunter “was a member” in a very, very, hush, hush sex club known as Snctm, presumably pronounced sanctum. The club was founded in 2013 to cater to the kinky whims of musicians, millionaire captains of industry, and the Hollywood kink set.

After news broke of Hunter’s “sweetheart” tax and gun plea deal with his dad’s Department of Justice, the founder of Snctm, Damon Lawner, recorded an Instagram Story post about his former club mate. “Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag,” wrote the former member. That’s right, the founder was kicked out of the club for life because he divulged the identity of a member.

Lawner told the Times, “Posting what I did on my Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me.”

He said, “I knew that the consequences could be me not being part of Snctm anymore, but I was willing to take that risk.”

Put another way, he wouldn’t be part of a club that would have Hunter Biden as a member anyway.

The current ownership of the not-so-secret Eyes Wide Shut-inspired sex club said they never divulge members and they kicked out Lawner for life. Lawner told the newspaper that he doesn’t “care in the sense that I don’t need to go to Snctm parties. The only reason that I have attended any parties in the last, whatever, any amount of time, is friends have wanted to check it out so I brought them. But personally it’s not something I’m interested in anymore.”

Snctm told the Times, “We uphold a strict code of conduct to protect our members’ safety and privacy, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban.” Well, what a relief to know they have ethical standards.

Hunter goes before a judge next month to finalize his plea deal.